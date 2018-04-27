The Muslim Community of Dominica recently presented a generator to the Kalinago Council.

The presentation was made by Norwills Elick, the president of the Kalinago Muslim Community.

Charles Williams, the Kalinago Chief, accepted the generator on behalf of the Kalinago Council.

Williams stated that the generator would be used to provide electricity to the building which houses the office of the Kalinago Council. He added that the Ministry of Kalinago Affairs, which has a local office in the building, would also benefit from the provision of electricity.

The presentation of the generator was part of an ongoing effort by the Muslim Community to establish bonds with not only the Kalinago people but with other communities around the island.

The distribution of relief supplies to various communities, soon after Hurricane Maria, was also a manifestation of that effort.