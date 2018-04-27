Muslim community presents generator to Kalinago CouncilPress release - Friday, April 27th, 2018 at 9:08 AM
The Muslim Community of Dominica recently presented a generator to the Kalinago Council.
The presentation was made by Norwills Elick, the president of the Kalinago Muslim Community.
Charles Williams, the Kalinago Chief, accepted the generator on behalf of the Kalinago Council.
Williams stated that the generator would be used to provide electricity to the building which houses the office of the Kalinago Council. He added that the Ministry of Kalinago Affairs, which has a local office in the building, would also benefit from the provision of electricity.
The presentation of the generator was part of an ongoing effort by the Muslim Community to establish bonds with not only the Kalinago people but with other communities around the island.
The distribution of relief supplies to various communities, soon after Hurricane Maria, was also a manifestation of that effort.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Dominica has a “Muslim Community?” Ehbeh papa. And people think the world has just begun?
the original Dominicans (Waitukubulians)