Two students, who participated in the National Bank of Dominica Ltd.’s (NBD) Go Green Poster Competition, have been awarded.

NBD held a poster competition for primary and secondary school students as part of its “Go Green” Campaign, which was launched on April 21, 2017. Miguel Fontaine of Kelleb John Laurent Primary School and Jovanni Burgins of Saint Mary’s Academy emerged as the winners. The students were each awarded with a tablet during a prize giving ceremony at the Bank’s Hillsborough Street Branch on Friday June 9, 2017.

Executive Manager of Banking Services at NBD, Miss Nellisa Anselm remarked, “NBD, as a local bank, is very concerned about the preservation of our environment and we remain resolute in providing green banking options to our customers.” She explained that the purpose of the poster competition as an element of the Go Green Campaign “was to deliver the message to our young people that we can be environmentally responsible in all aspects of our lives, even in banking. We hoped that the students would use their talents in the creative arts to express how they can practice environmentally friendly activities.”

She was very pleased with the entries received and expressed thanks to all the students who participated in the competition. She also thanked the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, the schools and parents for assisting the students to participate.

As part of Go Green activities, NBD also collaborated with the 4H Club and Foresty, Wildlife and Parks Division to undertake tree planting activities at the Delices and Bagatelle Primary Schools on Saturday June 03.