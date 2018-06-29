President of the National Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Board of Directors, Josephine Dublin has revealed that a special committee has been set up in order to investigate allegations concerning the organization that have been circulating on social media recently.

Addressing the NCCU’s 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday night she said some of the matters are already before the court.

“The credit union movement is a member-owned organization and if members are dissatisfied, they have recourse to lodge your dissatisfaction with the independent supervisory and compliance committee,” she said. “Some of the matters and allegations include matters that are with the courts and the board that you have elected will lead and advise you responsibly to allow the courts to follow its due process.”

She that the issues of the governance of NCCU Cadence-lypso competition have been reported to members at the NCCU’s last AGM and matters are progressing to ensure improved oversight of its activities.

According to Dublin, other allegations and any other matter that members wish to raise, “may require some investigation.”

“And if the meeting so wishes it would formerly inform, possibly by a resolution, the supervisory and appliance committee of its intention,” she stated.

Dublin stated further that the Board does not want to stifle members queries nor “does it want to participate in any cover-up.”

“If person or persons who are aggrieved, who would like the society to function efficiently, the proper procedures have to be followed,” she noted.