The National Development Foundation of Dominica Ltd. continues to fulfill its mandate of contributing to human resource development through contributions to various schools’ end of year activities.

Donations were made to various educational institutions ranging from pre-school to high school. These contributions were made to assist the school organizer’s with the annual graduation ceremony’s expenses which include awards which will be given to outstanding students.

Contributions were made to the following educational institutions’ graduation ceremonies:

• Pierre Charles Secondary School

• Wesley Community Pre-School

• Grand Bay Primary School

• Campbell Primary School

• Bense Primary School

• Warner Primary School

• Castle Bruce Primary School

• North East Comprehensive

• Business Training Centre – Top Business Student

Representative of the Warner Primary School Ms. Vanessa Julien said “On behalf of the Warner Primary School, I would like to thank the NDFD for considering our school during this time and financially contributing to the success of our graduation for the grade 6 students. We deeply appreciate it.”

The National Development Foundation of Dominica wishes to extend congratulations to the 2017 DSC graduates, secondary school leavers, the young persons who sat the common entrance exams and the pre-schoolers preparing to enter primary school this year. “Our nation maybe built by the elders but it will be the young ones who will take care of it and carry on, they need to be of sound mind to do this and it is through a proper education that we as a nation can sustain what we build.” were some of the remarks made by Executive Director Mr. Cletus Joseph.

Cheque were presented to representatives during the week by NDFD’s Kayama George & Lowana St. Jean

1. Vernelle Ettienne – Campbells Primary School

2. Daphney Royer – Bense Primary School

3. Vanessa Julien – Warner Primary School