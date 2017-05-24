NEP hits 2,000 Douglas saysDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 11:33 AM
Employment Minister, Ian Douglas, has announced that 2,000 Dominicans are now employed under the National Employment Program (NEP), describing it as “the most talked about” out of all other social programs.
He was addressing the sitting of Parliament on Tuesday, May 23rd 2017.
Douglas said that the NEP has had and continues to have a huge social impact to a level where in the future, historians will record it as “one of the most impactful social programs.”
“That is clear and unequivocal. I don’t think that any member of this house can stand here and say that the National Employment Program has not achieved its intended purpose,” Douglas said.
He added that the government’s significant investment in the program has resulted in a highly favorable price tag that is geared towards keeping people employed.
“We came to the Honorable House last year for this budget and we budgeted about $6-million for the fiscal year and we have exceeded that to the point where at the end of the fiscal year, the price tag for the National Employment Program will be in the region of about $11.5- $12 million, keeping persons who would have otherwise been unemployed, in a stable job and giving them a source of employment,” Douglas stated.
Douglas expressed pride over the NEP.
“We are very proud as a government of the achievement that we have made under the National Employment Program,” he remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
19 Comments
You spent $12 million dollars employing people and the drains in Roseau are still smelly. Garbage is still being picked up in open dump trucks and the workers wear no protective work equipment. This is a clear example of misuse of funds and plain “Bobol.”
So this mean $12, 000000 /2000 NEP employee = $6000. There each person employed under NEP get $6000. I want to work for NEP
When I travel arriving at airports I immediately see people’s cultures , and really feel their love for country . I hope in dominica we can catch up and sustain this “love for country “fever . List of some things on my mind , wish for our government and people to have emblems about the nature island in ports, airports, and public spaces, to reflect our good nature as Dominicans . Pm speaks of trusting society instead of having the state to decide and think for society . In my opinion government roll should be to encourage people to take control of their own lives . What minister Douglas is doing is exactly what we need training . When I travel I am often amazed at how nationalistic some people are about their country . We as a people have to be more passonate about spreading the good news about our country dominica .
My fellow Dominicans I pledge my love for Dominica. What’s your pledge ? . In my opinion I could never under stand ethnic pride or national pride , because to me pride should be reserved for something achieveed. It’s always good to love your country . After all , it’s where you live . Being emotional , and having a great passion or love for your country should not only be encouraged it’s often a source of inspiration that drives towards success or great accomplishment . Educate your self and proudly display the love you have for your country with just a few simple steps . It’s all right to wear your patriotic colours, flags , historic figures , or images.
The NEP is a failed program regardless of if it is still ongoing. the fact that it is still ongoing alone says it has failed. Why? because it clearly shows the state of the economy for the private sector. IF the private sector and private businesses cannot afford to hire staff it is not the responsibility of the governement to pay for employment. Some say it is an internship program intended to provide experience and teach skills. But i know people who have been NEP since inception and not hired full time or part time by the employer. Why? no need to. the government pays their salary. why should i worry about it? In addition, it is very possible that the government can use these NEP agents/interns etc to infiltrate and report to the government about the intricacies of your business. Most of these workers wear red at almost every labor rally because they love their PM who gave them a little job. In return, they know where their loyalty llies and will not bit the hand that feeds.
Why doesnt the governemnt create the environment and change legislation and policies to encourage the enabling environment. Take on suggestions from the technocrats instead of thinking you have all the answers because you are the head. Allow busines people to hire their own staff because they can afford to. put facilties in place so young and older entrepreneurs can acces the billions you like to put in banks but only people like nassief and fort young can access. the nonsense 5000or 10,000 the ministry of commerce hands out in the name of small business development is chump change, a slap in the face of many.
Gov runned coffee house
Gov runned abbatoir
Gov runned hotels
CBI Money building private hotel
Gov runned toilets
Gov runned recruitment for private sector jobs (NEP)
Gov take over of former DCP
Gov runned insurance for single mom
Gov runned BDM (baby diapers and milk) for single mom
Gov runned housing
Gov red clinic
It’s the only place I know in this world where an increase in people on welfare is seen as government in action and the more people you have on welfare is a badge of honor.
Meantime, people who actually work cannot get raises and there is no manufacturing, Agriculture and fishing are anemic. The only inovation we have developed is the art of selling passports. Imagine things are so bad a once successful hotelier cannot get a loan from the bank yet CBI money which belongs to the country is used to finance.
Ian find something valuable to do with Hampstead estate, wold be…
Your post is so true Shaka Zulu.
Another way that taxpayers money is being used to fund Labour Party campaigning. Jobs are being given to Labourites (or those perceived to be Labour supporters) and Labourite businesses get employees. Some of those businesses (who can well afford) are getting free labour from those NEP employees at taxpayer’s expense. A # of close associates of Labour are sucking the country dry with this NEP program. PEP was used as a campaigning tool by St Kitts Labour Party and like everything else copied by Skerrit. These poor employees feel like Labour Party (not the gov’t or taxpayers) is doing them a favor and as a result they feel they must repay with a vote. I had to explain to one of them that it is not from Skerrit’s pocket. It is time Dominicans open their eyes and stop being fooled by this Cabal. Here is Dr Timothy Harris take on the PEP: http://www.sknvibes.com/news/newsdetails.cfm/99827
Incorrect assumption…I KNOW AS A FACT that anyone can apply for a job at NEP and they do not have to be red colored.
I know a good count of people who are employeed with NEP, that cannot give to shts about politics and the bs that follows it…
Another Dominican flapping their gums on foolish assumptions.
While NEP is still a failed product, as it implies government handouts, painting it red is just wrong.
This kinda talk is what is wrong with our society.
Why does everything have to be color based? Red, blue, green…
We need a new party all together,.
Dude talks about that like some kind of accomplishment. Smh. My biggest fear is that these ministers really believe what they are doing is right.
Ian go and fix Portsmouth the place look like gost town
So government creates and boast of employing people and receives nothing in return? no taxes! Any economic conscious person will tell you that this is sso stupid. A wise business man always look for a return on his investment . But these people with eyes bow and head close as so proud of functioning in wickedness and stupidity. But Labour Ka twavay
What did he say?
SHAMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! That\’s the consequence of not creating sustainable jobs.
Ian, are you mad or what. This is an admission of failure! You don’t want to report that our unemployment figure is up so you giving all these people an artificial job at the government expense to make things look better Didn’t the IMF warn P.M. about this? Are you really proud of that? You can not be serious.
smh…so technically the public sector now has $2,000 additional employees, hence the reason why true public servants cannot get a salary increase..
This programme while good idea, needs to be reassessed and revamped to allow the private sector to play a bigger role financially. Govt needs to give some kind of incentive such as tax break etc so absorbing the employees after, even if is a 5% reduction in corporate taxes or something…..finance department need to put their brains together and think because this NEP is unsustainable in the long run.
It is always possible to use government money to give hundreds of people JOBS. And it is always unknowable whether those people are doing useful WORK.
Yes Ian..More reasons why your regime needs to go..You all are totally clueless on how to create sustainable jobs.
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!