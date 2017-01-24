Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the National Employment Programme (NEP) which was launched in 2013 is still going strong.

He made that statement while addressing a group of young people from the Roseau area on Monday. During the meeting, he outlined various educational and employment opportunities available which are provided by the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) administration in an effort to tempt their interests to pursue some of those opportunities.

Skerrit explained the meeting stemmed from a discussion he had with a group of young men following his visit to the West Bridge Project last week.

“The NEP is a programme which started in 2013. There are many people who said it was a political gimmick, it was geared towards elections and once elections come we would abandon the programme, but we are in 2017. It was launched in 2013 and it is still going strong and it is fully financed, and everybody who works gets paid at the end of the fortnight or at the end of the month,” he said.

He explained what the programme is all about.

“This programme is an opportunity for many of our young people to gain much-needed experience and to demonstrate to prospective employers, that 1, we have the ability to work and 2, we have the diligence and we are responsible, and we, in fact, can work if we are given the opportunity,” he noted.

Skerrit went on to say that it is his government’s responsibility to create the opportunities for young people, “and this government has done so in a number of areas.”

“We have focused heavily on education, housing, infrastructure, training of the youth in various fields,” he noted. “My responsibility and that of the government is to 1, create the opportunity and secondly give you an opportunity to take advantage of that opportunity,” he said. “Which means, it is our responsibility to get to create the NEP which we have done and secondly to allow you to participate in the NEP programme.”

Skerrit also gave a commitment that everyone who sign up to the NEP would be engaged as early as this week.

“I can promise you here, all of you who are here this morning who are interested in joining the NEP, who fills a form, will be engaged,” he promised.

He said they will be engaged as long as they wish, once they are serious.

“You cannot not come to work, you will have a supervisor, you will be assigned to an employer, a business place, you have to respect time. Work is 8:00 am not 8:15 am,” he stated. “How long you work under the NEP depends exclusively and entirely on yourself, because this programme is not a programme that is geared towards just giving people money by staying and watch Maury Povich or whoever else…it’s up to you my friends. If work is from Monday to Friday, you cannot skip Monday and skip Friday and show up on the last day of the fortnight and say, I want my pay and expect to get paid for the whole fortnight.”

Skerrit advice to young people is to choose the right path in life.

“There are times there will be temptation to do the wrong things but we have to keep on the right track, and I would like to help you, but I cannot force anything onto yourself. You have to be willing to work on addressing the issues,” he said.

“What you are assigned to, you must do it diligently,” he added.