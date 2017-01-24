NEP still going strong PM Skerrit saysDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 at 11:11 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the National Employment Programme (NEP) which was launched in 2013 is still going strong.
He made that statement while addressing a group of young people from the Roseau area on Monday. During the meeting, he outlined various educational and employment opportunities available which are provided by the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) administration in an effort to tempt their interests to pursue some of those opportunities.
Skerrit explained the meeting stemmed from a discussion he had with a group of young men following his visit to the West Bridge Project last week.
“The NEP is a programme which started in 2013. There are many people who said it was a political gimmick, it was geared towards elections and once elections come we would abandon the programme, but we are in 2017. It was launched in 2013 and it is still going strong and it is fully financed, and everybody who works gets paid at the end of the fortnight or at the end of the month,” he said.
He explained what the programme is all about.
“This programme is an opportunity for many of our young people to gain much-needed experience and to demonstrate to prospective employers, that 1, we have the ability to work and 2, we have the diligence and we are responsible, and we, in fact, can work if we are given the opportunity,” he noted.
Skerrit went on to say that it is his government’s responsibility to create the opportunities for young people, “and this government has done so in a number of areas.”
“We have focused heavily on education, housing, infrastructure, training of the youth in various fields,” he noted. “My responsibility and that of the government is to 1, create the opportunity and secondly give you an opportunity to take advantage of that opportunity,” he said. “Which means, it is our responsibility to get to create the NEP which we have done and secondly to allow you to participate in the NEP programme.”
Skerrit also gave a commitment that everyone who sign up to the NEP would be engaged as early as this week.
“I can promise you here, all of you who are here this morning who are interested in joining the NEP, who fills a form, will be engaged,” he promised.
He said they will be engaged as long as they wish, once they are serious.
“You cannot not come to work, you will have a supervisor, you will be assigned to an employer, a business place, you have to respect time. Work is 8:00 am not 8:15 am,” he stated. “How long you work under the NEP depends exclusively and entirely on yourself, because this programme is not a programme that is geared towards just giving people money by staying and watch Maury Povich or whoever else…it’s up to you my friends. If work is from Monday to Friday, you cannot skip Monday and skip Friday and show up on the last day of the fortnight and say, I want my pay and expect to get paid for the whole fortnight.”
Skerrit advice to young people is to choose the right path in life.
“There are times there will be temptation to do the wrong things but we have to keep on the right track, and I would like to help you, but I cannot force anything onto yourself. You have to be willing to work on addressing the issues,” he said.
“What you are assigned to, you must do it diligently,” he added.
So all of a sudden since the CBS news cast our PM can stay home. Now we seeing all site visits, all discussions with youth all project visits, all making funds available. Well well, something good came out of the program. Man Dominicans have to be naive and ignorant, even your supporters not to see right through you. From where I sit by your action it seems you were doing something wrong with the CPI, I have no choice but to believe that.
Allu too negative when it comes to allu country… bunch of hataz allu be. magway sah.
If we had a dollar for every lie Skerrit told, we wouldn’t need to sell our citizenship.
Government not employing; Astaphan not employing, witchurch not employing, Brisbane not employing, Savealot not employing, Skerrit kill bananas, hoteliers not employing,, hospital not employing, NOBODY EMPLOYING so to continue to blind fold Dominicans THE DOCTOR OF CORRUPTION AND DECEPTION MUST take passport money to deceive young people with his NEP.
There some of the passport money going. to pay workers of the NEP program. Clearly that is a sign of the economy, when government has to take loans and sell passports to pay the unemployed to work. our economy is stifling but millions maybe billions passes through Dominica monthly. Only some benefit. they say they selling passports to finance projects which will in turn create employment. how long will it take before any of these projects open their doors to the public or even hire their first staff? Those who sold passports like the lawyer who have the project in portsmouth, this is only a way for people like him to get richer and pay dominicans pennies for their service in his hotel after he has sold dominica’s sovereignty to build his empire. On the surface it is a good program in that it allows young adults experience and exposure. But our economy CANNOT sustain this program. where is the money coming from to pay them? soon businesses wont even need to employ anyone formally.
Those who studies political science will be aware that NEP is not a new idea,as promulgated by our current government. It was formulated under the exact same acronym and introduced to the budding soviet union in March of 1921 by venerated communist party leader Lenin of Russia where it stood for “New Economic System” and was designed to appease the peasantry by assisting the supply of food to a rebellious and hungry proletariat. It lasted for seven years, by which time Stalin had completed his iron, dictatorial grip and consolidated absolute power on the Soviet Union, after the premature death of comrade Lenin. I understand that in our case some irreverent wags have termed the NEP programme “Never Ending Poverty”. History has an eerie way of repeating itself.
The youths’ faces look hopeless. Sad
Look at the faces of the people in the audience and also look at the faces of those at the table with this inept Skerrit. The pictures talks for itself, they only there talking is the one with open hands, open hands of questionable deeds. We just wanna know what happening with all this passport sales and bogus people out there posing as Dominicans.
Skerrit Labour government is corrupt, Hon Linton and UWP have them on the run, so now money to spend.
Go for it UWP and patrons, they soon fall. What a pappyshow labour government
The PM alone that smiling man?!
The only firm that employing in Dominica is the NEP which is Skerrit’s private business and does not require any accounting. Sadly enough no one knows the source of the NEP money, and surely, no one can go to the bank for a loan for a toilet, on the basis of their employment. No wonder Skerrit has to talk about building toilet all over because he knows very well what he has done to Dominica
Sorrowful faces because they are seeing this has nothing to do in making their lives better but to be dependent on a program that will continue to have them begging.