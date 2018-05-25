Workers employed under the National Employment Program (NEP) have started cleaning roads in Marigot.

A resident in the area, Paulo Carlton said the roads have not been cleaned for years.

“But now the NEP is cleaning, trimming and removing unnecessary things that were by the side of the road. Our village is now shining as other villages are shining,” he said.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit said NEP was launched in Marigot recently.

He commended those in the area who made themselves available to work under the program.

“Marigot is ours, Marigot is ours to keep clean, to keep beautiful and to develop and all I can say to the people of Marigot that the government is with you and continues to be with you to help you through your challenges,” Skerrit stated.