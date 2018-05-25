NEP workers clean roads in MarigotDominica News Online - Friday, May 25th, 2018 at 1:02 PM
Workers employed under the National Employment Program (NEP) have started cleaning roads in Marigot.
A resident in the area, Paulo Carlton said the roads have not been cleaned for years.
“But now the NEP is cleaning, trimming and removing unnecessary things that were by the side of the road. Our village is now shining as other villages are shining,” he said.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit said NEP was launched in Marigot recently.
He commended those in the area who made themselves available to work under the program.
“Marigot is ours, Marigot is ours to keep clean, to keep beautiful and to develop and all I can say to the people of Marigot that the government is with you and continues to be with you to help you through your challenges,” Skerrit stated.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.