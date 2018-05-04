New agency replaces ‘Red Clinic’Dominica News Online - Friday, May 4th, 2018 at 10:49 AM
Parliament has approved the formation of a new agency which will replace the public support program, commonly called the “Red Clinic.”
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit told Parliament on Thursday that the Rapid Response Social Recovery Agency will address some of the bureaucratic challenges encountered by the “Red Clinic” and will make it easier for Dominicans who are in need of urgent assistance from the government.
“I want to say to this country, Madam Speaker, that I believe that this will help address some of the beauratic challenges which this program has faced, and other similar type programs,” he said. “And I believe that this is a precursor, in my mind, looking at the future, to the setting up of a national agency of social interventions, which will oversee projects like the DNTF, which will oversee programs like the Yes We Care Program. But in everything, you start by steps. We started the program as a unit in the Office of the Prime Minister, it was graduated into a quasi-agency in the Office of the Prime Minister. We now have offices in Canefield, in Newtown, in Portsmouth, in Castle Bruce. We will be moving one to the northeast and now we are here creating this parliamentary creature, this legislative creature, to facilitate our response to our citizens, who may find themselves, by no act of theirs, in particular, situations.”
He explained that the intention now is to “give effect to this entity immediately.”
“We are in the process of identifying board members who will now go to recruiting because we cannot allow bureaucracy to bog down this thing that we really need urgently,” Skerrit stated.
However, the Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, had reservations saying the new agency was not necessary and will be costly.
“We have always said that these services can be properly and effectively provided from within the welfare system of the Government of Dominica,” he told the House. “The question is why are we starting, or introducing this statutory corporation which is going to cost money, money that could be going towards assisting the very same people who need the assistance. Why the additional cost of running it?”
He pointed out the agency will incur additional expenses in a country with a declining economy.
“We have 18 ministers of government. We have 18 ministries of government in a land where the economy declined by 4.7 percent last year and will decline a further 14 percent this year. But we are thinking of additional expenses notwithstanding 18 ministries and ministers of government. We are thinking of additional expenses to set up an agency, a special purpose vehicle to deliver public support in a rapid manner,” Linton said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
15 Comments
My initial thought after reading this article was, isn’t this a function of the Welfare Division? Then I realize that I probably need some background info on the Welfare Division. Is this something that they are capable of handling? After my research I may or may not support the Opposition Leader on this one.
Well I hope the people in charge don’t do what they want . because bad name goes to the pm
I will have to agree with the Opposition leader here , we still going to have a Welfare Dept so what will there office responsibly for what are they going to handle, Instead we should be holding back on excess spending and strengthen the Institutions we have not opening up new ones. The RED CROSS have been around for a long time it’s a world wide agency so where does that leave Dominica of cause we will be removed from there list , if there were cracks in the system why not revamp and then train employees instead of throwing them under the bus . We just don’t seem to understand or know how to manage those Institutions that we have..
Where there is no vision the people perish. Dominica lacks visionary leadership and therefore the country has been plunging into economic darkness. The economy is lifeless yet there is a ballooning government and an ever increasing number of public agencies. Everything that is done by this regime is polarizing, the ‘Red Clinic’ sure was. The distribution of the checks to farmers sure was. The handing out of donated materials to chosen constituencies sure is. There is no fairness in the manner the Skerrit led government operates. The people are viewed strictly as votes and not as human beings with needs. This mal-administration is milking the country’s tragedy for political gain.
Pm you encouraging to much laziness in da some people can work and they don’t cause they no u there to take care of them enough is enough raise the pay of hard working civil servant
Happy to hear the PM is there for his people. That means he cares for red, blue, green, yellow and puple
Is lacking vision the new way of helping the people, if so, I’m sorry for my people because there dreams and dignity have been dashed .
Kid on the block I doe agree with you. You talk like that but you dont know the inner working of this institution.
Lennox always sees things in the reverse or back to front. Once it does not happen his way, then it’s no way. Lennox this concept of yours can only happen in your camp, the UWP camp.
You talking of expenses, the monies that you and rest of members of the UWP are receiving to open and run an office in you ALL constituency and you ALL receive the monies and not putting(monies) in use for which they were intend to, isn’t that additional expense to a country with a declining economy?
When you go on Q95 and play victim to the country and in less than 2 hours Matt could suck thousands from the poor people of the country to pay court fees for your lying tongue, how do you term that?
Bro you all should not mislead the people. The Members of the opposition receive a salary (much less than a minister). This is not a salary to run-an-office as you are projecting it to be. In other islands an office is paid for (with administrative staff) for the leader of the opposition by the state (Tax payers). The leader of opposition is right, there is an increasing cost of operation of this government with the sole objective in winning elections. Dominicans are viewed as just a vote. The relevant ministries should have been empowered they already were set for the function of assisting the poor and vulnerable. The local government once upon a time was a powerful entity, now it has been reduced to dust, all in the effort to make the honorable PM look like a saviour. But all you care about bro, is your pocket you get your salary, with all its perks. Just a reminder of how the house slaves enslaved the field slaves by collaborating with their oppressors.
Lack of education and common sense are a dangerous thing for any one.
Its true what Mr. Linton is saying. This could be done through the welfare system.
bruh
photo caption tho
LoL See dem