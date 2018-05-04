Parliament has approved the formation of a new agency which will replace the public support program, commonly called the “Red Clinic.”

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit told Parliament on Thursday that the Rapid Response Social Recovery Agency will address some of the bureaucratic challenges encountered by the “Red Clinic” and will make it easier for Dominicans who are in need of urgent assistance from the government.

“I want to say to this country, Madam Speaker, that I believe that this will help address some of the beauratic challenges which this program has faced, and other similar type programs,” he said. “And I believe that this is a precursor, in my mind, looking at the future, to the setting up of a national agency of social interventions, which will oversee projects like the DNTF, which will oversee programs like the Yes We Care Program. But in everything, you start by steps. We started the program as a unit in the Office of the Prime Minister, it was graduated into a quasi-agency in the Office of the Prime Minister. We now have offices in Canefield, in Newtown, in Portsmouth, in Castle Bruce. We will be moving one to the northeast and now we are here creating this parliamentary creature, this legislative creature, to facilitate our response to our citizens, who may find themselves, by no act of theirs, in particular, situations.”

He explained that the intention now is to “give effect to this entity immediately.”

“We are in the process of identifying board members who will now go to recruiting because we cannot allow bureaucracy to bog down this thing that we really need urgently,” Skerrit stated.

However, the Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, had reservations saying the new agency was not necessary and will be costly.

“We have always said that these services can be properly and effectively provided from within the welfare system of the Government of Dominica,” he told the House. “The question is why are we starting, or introducing this statutory corporation which is going to cost money, money that could be going towards assisting the very same people who need the assistance. Why the additional cost of running it?”

He pointed out the agency will incur additional expenses in a country with a declining economy.

“We have 18 ministers of government. We have 18 ministries of government in a land where the economy declined by 4.7 percent last year and will decline a further 14 percent this year. But we are thinking of additional expenses notwithstanding 18 ministries and ministers of government. We are thinking of additional expenses to set up an agency, a special purpose vehicle to deliver public support in a rapid manner,” Linton said.