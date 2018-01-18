A new agency will be replacing the government’s Public Support Program, popularly known as the “Red Clinic.”

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said on Wednesday that the cabinet has taken a decision to create an “autonomous, rapid response, social recovery agency.”

“That agency will replace the Public Support Program or what is popularly known as the Red Clinic,” he stated. “But it will continue to have in large measure the mandates of the Public Support Program.”

Skerrit explained the rationale behind the creation of the new agency.

“In the aftermath of a massive storm like this (Hurricane Maria), you will have social dislocation in the country, irrespective of how small or large the country is but particularly in small countries,” he said. “And therefore our response as a government and as a people, as a country to the urgent needs of our citizens must be rapid. It cannot get bogged down in bureaucracy. People cannot come to us today and we tell them to come next week and when they come next week, it is not available and they tell us next week and something the person needed today the 17th of February, he received it on the first of March. It is of no consequence to the person because the person needed it on the 17th.”

He stated that sometimes these situations are life or death ones.

“Somebody’s roof that is leaking cannot wait forever because the water is falling directly on the person’s bed…” he remarked.

Skerrit said the new agency will ‘demystify’ the Public Support Program, will be autonomous and will be “a creature of the parliament.”

“So it is not only an executive decision, it will become a creature of the parliament, it will have its board, it will have its management structure, it will receive its funds from the parliament, voted by the parliament, it will be audited by the Director of Audit, it will be answerable to the parliament,” he explained. “So it will follow all the financial protocols like any other statutory entity in the country.”

The Prime Minister said that he had mandated that the agency comes into effect on March 15.

“Which means that we have to go to parliament before then to cause it to happen,” he stated.