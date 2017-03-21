New Chairman of the Atkinson/Antrizle Village Council, Paul Baron, has outlined plans for the two communities.

The council was inaugurated on March 22, 2017.

Below is a list of the plans as outlined by Baron during the inaugural speech.

Youth Development: in the communities of Atkinson/Antrizle we are teaming with young people and one of our first orders of business is to convene a meeting with the youth to determine their needs. As a council, we will work on the development of a Computer Centre and Library on the upper segment of the Community Resource Center: Education continues to be the key that frees us from poverty and as such it is necessary that as a Council we prioritize on the education of our youth and adults alike.

Additionally, we will concentrate on vocational training for those who are not so academically inclined via the Adult Education Department and the Division of Youth. We will further seek to boost employment through the current National Employment Program and through the development of Small Businesses. Our people are very creative and already we operate many small businesses to include the production of Cocoa, Coconut Oil, Cassava, Shops and Bars etc. all they require is a little boost.

Sports & Athletics: you may have noticed when you were coming in that we have a beautiful playing field, we would like to continue to maintain it and enhance it so that residents and the youth canutilizee it day or night. As such it would need to be lighted so that the youth could be kept continuously occupied physically and mentally and improve their general health and well- being of the community.

Tourism: Atkinson and Antrizle continues to boast of being one of the most beautiful and safest communities in Dominica. As such we would like to develop the community’s Tourism Product in such a way that it becomes a place of choice for community tourism enthusiast; whether through lodging, sight-seeing and adventure tourism.

Some of our attractions include the Bigger River Blow Hole ( or Dragon’s Mouth); Pagua Rock or Spirit Rock as it is known locally and High Rise Watch. In addition, we have the only beach in the Salybia Constituency and it would be necessary to develop what will be known as the Antrizle Beach Facility to provide restroom and change rooms, an area to bath and an area to vend.

Agriculture: We will continue to aim for sustainable development through the development of Agri- businesses in Antrizle and Atkinson. We have many hardworking farmers who farm for commercial purposes or for simple survival, who operate as individuals or as groups. I say to you farmers to succeed, you must organize and position yourselves to take advantage of available programs and funding from the Ministry of Agriculture or to access money from the facility placed at the AID Bank. This will enable you to produce more and become more competitive. We will also seek to revive the long forgotten back yard gardening initiative so that our residents can grow fruits and vegetables to eat healthily, we hear every day of the pain that cancer, diabetes, and obesity causes. We must go back to the days when vegetables, fruits and fresh ground provision were a part of our daily diet. Back yard farming will enable sustainable access to healthy foods.

Health Promotion and Education: Through a partnership with the resident nurse and our district medical professionals we will seek to educate the villagers of health-related issues through community meetings. We are also concerned about drug use and abuse and as such it would be necessary to raise the awareness of the effect that illegal drugs can have on an individual. Our goal is to influence healthy lifestyles.

Housing: While we are fortunate to have lovely homes, there are still those among us that have housing needs. As a council, it is necessary to look out for the less fortunate amongst us. Through the current housing revolution, we will seek to ensure that we address your housing needs promptly and professionally. We also stand to benefit from the “war on pit latrines”, an initiative by Central Government to bring dignity and pride to the citizens of this country.

The Elderly/Sick: as a community, it is our collective responsibility to look after the sick/elderly and therefore we will continue to monitor those who require care and those who will be 70+ and need an allowance. I urge the young among us also to pay an occasional visit to learn, share, and care for our elders. If it was not for them we would not be here today.

Community Roads: during our first term, we will seek to improve and rehabilitate four (4) village roads to include the Shabin Road, the Samuel Road, the Potopi Link Road and the High Rise Road. With these roads, we will have greater access to our homes and farms.

Cultural Development: As many of you would know we have one of the most authentic cultural celebrations, The Sewinal-Festival which is celebrated yearly and attracts patrons throughout Dominica.

Our intentions are to continue to grow and develop the festival in such a way that it is adopted by the Ministry of Culture as a National Event. The activities to be celebrated over the course of a Weekend, similarly as a village feast. The opportunity also exists to market and promote the festival in the French & Creole Speaking West Indies who have an affinity to the festival’s creole component. With the hope of bringing much needed income to our communities.

In addition to what I have said here, I challenge you the people of Antrizle-Atkinson to form cooperatives or NGOs to help the interest of those who have common needs, you alone cannot do it and therefore it is imperative that we develop the mindset of progressive and inclusive citizens. As a council we will work closely with you and all the relevant ministries and departments of government to bring much needed benefits to the communities of Atkinson and Antrizle

