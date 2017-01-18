New female calypsonian, Vernice “Lady V” Joseph of Fond Cole, did not make it through the calypso elimination round but the upbeat tune, “De Spirit” seems to be on everyone’s lips.

The song which was written by Joseph herself talks about jealousy and hatred within the Dominican society.

Joseph, a mother of two who is a lover of calypso told Dominica News Online (DNO) on Tuesday that she always wanted to compete in the calypso arena and decided to give it a shot this year.

“That song is based on a certain person and experience over the years,” she explained. “The words speak about jealousy and hatred, and that is what I am seeing happening in Dominica and all over, people grudging each other for nothing.”

According to Joseph, she is aiming for the “Road March” Title.

“I wrote the song to be used to compete for the Road March Title and I am confident I have the ability to make it,” she remarked.

She has performed twice so far, first at the eliminations which took place on January 7th at the Harlem Plaza and at the grand opening of this year’s Stardom Calypso Tent held at its new venue, Lalay Coco, Loubiere Highway on Saturday [January 14].

“I was satisfied with both performances and the crowd loved the song,” she said. “I am also satisfied with the support from family and friends.”

Joseph continued, “I wasn’t nervous at all because I am accustomed with the stage and crowds, also their support gave me more energy to perform to the best of my ability.”

Her uncle, Victor “Comforter” Bique, who is also a well-known Calypsonian, shared the same stage with her at both calypso events she has performed thus far.

“Sharing the stage with my uncle was amazing and he encouraged me,” Joseph revealed.

She mentioned also that she will continue to sing calypso in the years to come once God grant her life and strength to do so.

Although it’s only her first time performing calypso Joseph has an advice for other upcoming calypsonians.

“Be yourself and no matter what people say go for it,” she advised. “Go out there and show your talent.”

Meantime, her message to revelers, especially the young people for Carnival is, “Stay away from drugs and alcohol and keep all weapons at home.”

Joesph believes that one should “Join a band instead” and “Be themselves”.

Her Managers are Emanuel ‘Haxey’ Salamat and Leroy “Wadix” Charles.

Joseph also competed in the Mother’s Queen Pageant in 2013.

Listen to a sample of Lady V’s song below.