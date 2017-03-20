Dominica News Online has teamed up with Dominican journalist, Nicole Georges-Bennett of life101radio.net to bring you a weekly summary of the news.

The new feature, a podcast, will be published every Saturday.

The podcast will only give a summary of major events of the week and is played on Georges-Bennett’s gospel radio show and will also be published on DNO. Full details of the stories will be available on DNO’s homepage.

She said she is thrilled to have this opportunity to collaborate with DNO.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to share the good news of Christ with my listeners, and also to return to my roots in journalism through this new venture with DNO,” he stated.

Georges-Bennett is presently living in Canada. She has been a journalist for over 23 years. She has worked with DBS Radio, Kairi FM and the Government Information Service (GIS).

In Toronto, where she lives, she has earned a B.A in journalism from Ryerson University.

Her radio show is aired every Thursday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on liferadio101.net. It includes biblical teachings, Caribbean Gospel and interviews with guests on current affairs.

Life101radio is owned by the TDN Network and can be found online or on the TuneIn app.