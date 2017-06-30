Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, has revealed that plans to construct a new facility to house a minimum of 200 police officers in Roseau are underway to aid in improving accommodation.

Speaking on the radio show ‘Focus on Government and Development’ on Thursday, June 29th, 2017, Blackmoore said that a possible location has already been identified.

“We are looking at the big plan to improve, to reconstruct certain segments of the Police Headquarters building and to construct a new facility to house a minimum of two hundred police officers and we have already identified a possible location where a three-story building can actually be constructed,” Blackmoore said.

According to him, there is a need to seriously consider the accommodation of police officers, and so, designs are already being put together as the Ministry of National Security, and government by extension, seeks to “augment the police strength.”

In addition to this, focus is also being placed on the Fire and Ambulance Department and repair processes are in an ‘advanced stage’ for the Headquarters in Roseau for fire officers, Blackmoore noted.

“As we have the whole situation where we are training additional fire officers, the usual space in housing these fire officers are very important. As we have the expansion of our various districts, mostly in the city of Roseau, we are going to deal with the whole issue of more appliances like trucks; we are going to have to look at having to design maybe a new building, a new facility as we are doing for the police,” Blackmoore said.

He noted too that in the next financial cycle, Grand Bay is going to see repairs made to their fire station.

“…Also looking at buying a bigger truck for Grand Bay, which is going to cost something like well over $80,000. We are going to buy it, we are going to make a down payment for a new fire truck for the airport at Melville Hall, almost $2-million because this thing has to be built from scratch,” he said.

Blackmoore remarked that the manufacturing of this fire truck for the Douglas Charles Airport, which began in March, will be completed in the next 13 months, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China will be providing ‘additional vehicles for the fire department.’