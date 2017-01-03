Hope Foundation Inc is a newly formed, Non – Profit Organisation specifically formed for the less fortunate children of Dominica.

Our aim is to help children whose parents cannot afford or have difficulty making ends meet. The Directors of the group are Beyanca Toussaint, Mara Lewis and Tama Emanuel.

During the Christmas season (Friday December 23rd, 2016) we brought the Christmas Spirit to the ‘CHANCES’ home located in Jimmit. We donated a food hamper for the children and gave the workers a small token for their hard work in looking after the children.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors throughout the year: Regional Contractors Inc, Offshore Civil and Marine Inc, The Sign Man Ltd, Fast Cash, Digicel, Clifftop Cleaning & Maintenance and Beacon Insurance.