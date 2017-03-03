New insurance program to assist young pregnant mothers and childrenDominica News Online - Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 1:29 PM
The Dominica Social Security (DSS) has created a Pilot Health National Insurance Program that seeks to give financial assistance to young pregnant mothers and young children.
Initial funds for the program will come from the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).
The program is set to be officially implemented in April 2017, and caters to mothers aged 35 and under who are pregnant, and children three years and under.
Executive Director of the DSS, Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas, said on state-owned DBS Radio that initial funds required will come from the CBI Program. Following that, when the program is implemented, contributions will then be required from the beneficiaries.
“It is too early to say how much will be required from the insured person. As we said earlier, we have to rely on the advice of the persons from PAHO. For now, the program that we are launching is already funds that will be provided, coming from the CBI Program,” she said.
Thomas also noted that persons accessing those services will be required to cover 20 percent of the expenses.
“Eighty percent will be met by the Pilot project, and the other 20 percent will be the responsibility of the beneficiaries,” she remarked.
BS… this is obviously one make believe plaster on a big bobo wben the patient is a fully blown diabetic and needs urgent organ transplant. So many things (positive/negative) could be said I only wish it was legislated in a healthy democratic way. An’t gonna happen…
Once it land on Q, You only seeing BLUE…
So too when it lands on DNO, You already KNOW…
Skerrit is hell bent on turning Dominica into another Venezuela.
I have been living outside Dominica for close to 40 years and when I used to talk to people about Dominica I always spoke highly about families being the source of support for the less fortunate people in Dominica. By that I meant we did not have this dependency mentality. That forced people to be more resilient and better able to fend for themselves because there was no government to rely on to look after them.
Now we have a government that is determined to change the character of our country by encouraging people to sit back and expect government to provide for them.
If you look back at the condition of people back 30 to 40 years ago they were much better prepared to face the challenges of the world than they are now. People had more money in their pockets. Now we are more like beggars waiting for a handout.
Thank you Mr Prime Minister.
I don’t buy a thing in this fake propaganda news of Skerrit. As far as I can see and something deep inside is telling me that since Skerrit knows that he has been locked out from the banks and CBI money can’t come through, he has turned to the social security to see if he can get the passport money to come through them. But this plot will be discovered and like those banks, that to will fail
For a plausible explanation follow this link:
http://rijock.blogspot.com/2017/03/unable-to-deposit-economic-passport.html
Well igoing plug my woman
Mark Métral, the Parisian, asked his dog, Wendy, “You think I am stupid?” The dog replied, “Yes”. If the situation were not so sad, it would be amusing. They really believe we are stupid! Stuff their mouths with money. When theirmouths open their eyes will close!
Skerro and his administration please wat I need right now is a job can I get one.
In the name of Jesus Christ this government will GO! Let the prayers continue
Skerrit please use OUR money to create sustainable jobs for the thousands of unemployed people on island…Remember its our money,so i can tell you how i think it should be spent…Stop trying to make people believe that you are giving them a favour…ITS NOT YOUR MONEY !Its ours!CBI will not be there for ever,,,…You have damaged and tainted it too much…You and your gang of clowns and idiots,must put Dominicans to work,and i dont mean NEP,i mean sustainable jobs.
Pilot Project you say .
I think it’s more like testing the water for the National insurance plan that Dominicans will be made to accept and have to pay to sustain that new hospital , don’t think it’s free.
So you want to ease it on Dominicans slowly playing on the people mind .After all its pregnant women
Good Job . But I am not fooled.
Dominicans get ready to pay for the health care and fatten insurance companies.
And the idea of a co-pay 20 % down
Before Doctor call your name.
Advantages and disadvantages ,we will see.
singl prgnant or prgnant with man? i paying social scurity all my lif and now i on sick lv i not yt gt nothing. y not snd some more young ppl 35 & undr to study with that mony?
i working hard all my lif for nothing and in my fourtis. i wont mind studying ithr or a rais or bttr tools and quipmnt to do my gov work,
sorry for the mistaks some kys not working on my old phon. so if i was 35 and undr i woulda prgnant and gt mony to buy phon
A permission to make children because there are more irresponsible fathers in Dominica is on the list where the most irresponsible fathers can be found.This is real stupidity.Why can’t the gov’t provide jobs with this money for the parents instead of giving money out?There is no growth in Dominica money should not be given out to young people but should be earned.Neither is it possible for parents to pay insurance to the gov’t when jobs are so rare to find and those who are fortunate enough to have a job get a low wage as monthly wages Dominica is the lowest in the west indies.Suddenly Skerrit can find money to put forward after allowing public works closure…Who is he trying to fool?Sink Dominica while you fill your pocket, but remember whatever money a man unlawfully puts in his pocket must run out through another door.Skerrit Dominica has enough of you.
Everything good which happens with CBI money,i will thank profusely patriot Linton,his CBS 60minutes appearance (remember DLP ideologues and beggars called him TRAITOR at the time),and the Panama Papers..Without these events above, we would never ever,ever,ever,never,ever,never,ever, know that Dominica was PREGNANT,BIG PREGNANT with passport money..I wish the DLP idiotic scarecrows,a gang of low level dunce cats,would put the money into good use,because Skerrit has tainted the programme so much,i can see that it is on its dying bed!Thank You Honourable Linton…SKERRIT MUST GO!!SKERRIT MUST GO!!!SKERRIT MUST GO!!!
This is a premium for breeding future supporters of the Red Clinic, the way I see it. You should put plans in place to discourage this kind of thing instead. And how do you expect them to contribute if it is not compulsory and they do not have money in the first place? This is just vote catching and not of benefit to the poor children. My advice, don’t make children if you can not afford to look after them.
I don’t understand, this programme, really don’t. Why cant the government create employment for these young people, talk to the father and stop creating a welfare begging state. Where is the father, where are the parents, where are grandparents. Is this means tested, how long will this last. How long will the CBI last, with all the fraudulent people engaged in it?
This Skerrit corrupt government is not creating an economy of development by Dominicans but rather runs about creating questionable deeds and deals.
We do not trust Skerrit and his corrupt government. they are devious ,dubious, politically dumb and we have seen many so called diplomats arrested around the world.
Social Security please be advised to offer professional advice to this government rather than have of DSS in bad light by this corrupt government and questionable Skerrit.
Who said D/ca is a welfare state? What welfare state? You do not sound as a sensible and broadminded person. Should you not know that every country assists its nationals in need? Today, the government is trying to assist them.
I can inform you, you are the dumb one., making such a silly comment. Get wise! Your main concern is to consistently defame the PM’s character. Have you ever seen him do anything wrong? He should sue you.
What are you doing for D/ca and any national for that matter?
You appear to talk without thinking. Pertaining to creating employment for them, what type of jobs could they obtain if they did not complete school, as much as elementary? Whose fault is it they did not complete school?
They are young mothers. How old are they, and the fathers, if they accepted they fathered the baby?
They must be responsible for themselves and not lay their burdens and situation on the government. Should you not know that?
Take a good look at the Board of Directors and tell me what you see
Don’t children sixteen (16) and under already get free medical services from the public sector?
Excuse my ignorance, but this would already include three(3) year olds I believe. Is there something wrong with the Math here?
All pregnant women 35 and under? Whoa!!!!
This is a great initiative but are you now saying that people who are 35 and over should not get pregnant and if they do they should not benefit from this insurance? Why is it a limited amount of money and these at risk pregnant parents will deplete the plan of funds necessary for funding the under 35 pregnant mothers?
please explain.
Because skerrit is an opportunist. Now policy is to prey on babies and mothers. Skerrit is desperately looking for new friends
CBI again? Well that passport scheme have money papa! Before the passport bomb burst last month, we never knew there was so much money from the scheme, but nowadays, everything is funded from the sale of passport. But thank God some of us are no longer asleep. Do not be fooled, yeomen and peasants, there is another source of all this cash. This is oil money! This is Flag-State money! This is our “hush” money for being part of the axis of UN Violators. We now know that all the assistance we were receiving from China and Venezuela was our share of the UN Violators scheme. Dominica provided the means for Iran to beat the UN Sanctions, hence the inflow of all these China and Venezuela donations. What a bunch of schemers!
lord please help Dominica.
He is always helping Dominica but it is veiled to your mind. This is because of your type of mind.
If you going to talka bout something on the radio, be prepared to describe in detail your product…..this news item has little or vague information:
– What would the insurance cover?
– Given this is ‘National’ -IS it mandatory by employers to deduct or liek a salary deduction
‘ Does coverage end past 3 years of age or parents turn 36?
Very good questions….
Those whose concern it is to know will know.
Whatever occurs between employers and employees is their personal business; not the public.
I wonder why are you so interested? Why do you make it your personal business to know? What has it got to do with you? If per chance it concerns you, in time, when that day arrives for you to know you will know.
No more “friendly governments”? The CBI money is now being laundered into the DSS and then re-invested into projects… Remember the banks cannot accept the funds so they are finding ways to get it back in.
Dear Ma Dominica,
Where have all your intelligent children gone?
So sad to see how reckless your scarce resources are being used and abused with the sole intention of political expediency.
Your good neighbour in the region.
I hope that one day, things will get better!!!
Sa ka fe Dominique?
I guess they smell the rat so they trying to use de money
Some people must go to jail
Reckless? Just what type of mind do you have?
Do you know beauty is in the eyes of the beholder? It is what is in your mind and how you view it. It will get better when you cease criticizing and praying to God for everyone in general in Dominica, yourself with no exception. What you give you will receive. You give nothing, you receive nothing. This is why there are so many critics on this Website. They give nothing but criticism which is a dead end and expect more than they could ever give or a capable of giving.
It may be early to talk still, but how will they know who to target as far as contributions are concerned? Is it going to be compulsory that every female 35 and under contribute, or will the contribution from that group be only during the gestation period (0-9 months/40wks)..
Now even more dangerous than the volatility and high risk exposure in this seemingly shortsighted project is the unsustainable nature of this program..
This seems like a hastily cooked idea..Insurance schemes require studies on feasibility and sustainability..Why is CBI money again? What happens when this money dries up? Jah Guide Dominica..But the people can only depend on themselves..
myGOd ,CBI,CBI,CBI,CBI, All of a sudden , Thanks to mr linton,Thanks to mr linton,Dominicans owe mr linton big time,Where wasall this moneys hiding ?
Oh Lord. CBI ah core!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Mrs. Jean Jacques I have the utmost respect for you but … who launches a program of that nature without knowing something as basic as what an insured person will have to contribute? And when the CBI money will finish where will the needed funds come from? AND HOW LONG ARE THOSE CBI FUNDS EXPECTED TO LAST BY THE WAY?
Eh beh is now I know my pension money in FIRE!!!
IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST THAT PROGRAM WILL FAIL BEFORE APRIL. ALL YOU PEOPLE TOO DAM WICKED NOW.
Ok. Now I really beginning to believe the opposition. It seems as if the government is desperate to spend the CBI money.
OMG You people are nuts, you all don’t do anything to make people independent and free, everything is designed to force people to be dependent, this country is a fools paradise. An island with no international airport and high taxes focused on welfare.