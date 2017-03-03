New insurance program to assist young pregnant mothers and childrenDominica News Online - Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 1:29 PM
The Dominica Social Security (DSS) has created a Pilot Health National Insurance Program that seeks to give financial assistance to young pregnant mothers and young children.
Initial funds for the program will come from the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).
The program is set to be officially implemented in April 2017, and caters to mothers aged 35 and under who are pregnant, and children three years and under.
Executive Director of the DSS, Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas, said on state-owned DBS Radio that initial funds required will come from the CBI Program. Following that, when the program is implemented, contributions will then be required from the beneficiaries.
“It is too early to say how much will be required from the insured person. As we said earlier, we have to rely on the advice of the persons from PAHO. For now, the program that we are launching is already funds that will be provided, coming from the CBI Program,” she said.
Thomas also noted that persons accessing those services will be required to cover 20 percent of the expenses.
“Eighty percent will be met by the Pilot project, and the other 20 percent will be the responsibility of the beneficiaries,” she remarked.
7 Comments
I don’t understand, this programme, really don’t. Why cant the government create employment for these young people, talk to the father and stop creating a welfare begging state. Where is the father, where are the parents, where are grandparents. Is this means tested, how long will this last. How long will the CBI last, with all the fraudulent people engaged in it?
This Skerrit corrupt government is not creating an economy of development by Dominicans but rather runs about creating questionable deeds and deals.
We do not trust Skerrit and his corrupt government. they are devious ,dubious, politically dumb and we have seen many so called diplomats arrested around the world.
Social Security please be advised to offer professional advice to this government rather than have of DSS in bad light by this corrupt government and questionable Skerrit.
Don’t children sixteen (16) and under already get free medical services from the public sector?
Excuse my ignorance, but this would already include three(3) year olds I believe. Is there something wrong with the Math here?
All pregnant women 35 and under? Whoa!!!!
This is a great initiative but are you now saying that people who are 35 and over should not get pregnant and if they do they should not benefit from this insurance? Why is it a limited amount of money and these at risk pregnant parents will deplete the plan of funds necessary for funding the under 35 pregnant mothers?
please explain.
CBI again? Well that passport scheme have money papa! Before the passport bomb burst last month, we never knew there was so much money from the scheme, but nowadays, everything is funded from the sale of passport. But thank God some of us are no longer asleep. Do not be fooled, yeomen and peasants, there is another source of all this cash. This is oil money! This is Flag-State money! This is our “hush” money for being part of the axis of UN Violators. We now know that all the assistance we were receiving from China and Venezuela was our share of the UN Violators scheme. Dominica provided the means for Iran to beat the UN Sanctions, hence the inflow of all these China and Venezuela donations. What a bunch of schemers!
lord please help Dominica.
If you going to talka bout something on the radio, be prepared to describe in detail your product…..this news item has little or vague information:
– What would the insurance cover?
– Given this is ‘National’ -IS it mandatory by employers to deduct or liek a salary deduction
‘ Does coverage end past 3 years of age or parents turn 36?
Dear Ma Dominica,
Where have all your intelligent children gone?
So sad to see how reckless your scarce resources are being used and abused with the sole intention of political expediency.
Your good neighbour in the region.
I hope that one day, things will get better!!!