The Dominica Social Security (DSS) has created a Pilot Health National Insurance Program that seeks to give financial assistance to young pregnant mothers and young children.

Initial funds for the program will come from the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).

The program is set to be officially implemented in April 2017, and caters to mothers aged 35 and under who are pregnant, and children three years and under.

Executive Director of the DSS, Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas, said on state-owned DBS Radio that initial funds required will come from the CBI Program. Following that, when the program is implemented, contributions will then be required from the beneficiaries.

“It is too early to say how much will be required from the insured person. As we said earlier, we have to rely on the advice of the persons from PAHO. For now, the program that we are launching is already funds that will be provided, coming from the CBI Program,” she said.

Thomas also noted that persons accessing those services will be required to cover 20 percent of the expenses.

“Eighty percent will be met by the Pilot project, and the other 20 percent will be the responsibility of the beneficiaries,” she remarked.