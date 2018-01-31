New kid on the block intent on taking over from MWADDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 at 1:54 PM
The six-month-old Dominica Press Corp (DPC)is flexing its still developing muscles to replace “dormant and stagnating” MWAD – Media Workers Association of Dominica – as the national association representing the interests of journalists, media workers and others involved in the media and press on the island.
Interim President – DBS employee Garvin Richards, has confirmed that the DPC will hold its inaugural Annual General Meeting on Saturday (February 3), where the president of the Association of Caribbean Media Workers, Wesley Gibbings, is expected to deliver a feature address.
DPC intends on being Dominica’s representative on the ACM, an honour that has to date been held by MWAD even while that organisation remained “in slumberland”.
Richards, who is hoping to be confirmed as the Dominica Press Corp’s president at Saturday’s inauguration, says the ACM has outlined measures the new organisation has to embark on to make that happens.
MWAD representatives Journalist Carlisle John Baptiste and Talk Show Host Matt Peltier have acknowledged that MWAD remains inactive to date, even while they don’t seem too happy that “younger Turks” are intent on taking over.
The DPC boasts of already having 67 members, and interim president Richards tells DNO that it is clear MWAD is on its way out.
“MWAD has been inactive since 2008, and we are in 2018 – that’s ten years. And you know, we felt that rather than try to revamp something that was, you know seen as quote-unquote, dead, we felt maybe we could generate more people if we start new,” he explained.
Richards is also rejecting suggestions that the Dominica Press Corp is somehow linked to the current Roosevelt Skerrit-led Labour administration, and might struggle to help maintain the independence of the local media.
We posed the question “why is there that perception?”
“I wouldn’t say that we are linked to the government in some way. It’s a known fact that the majority of the media houses in Dominica someway or somewhat have some sort of government affiliation,” Richards said, mentioning DBS, Kairi FM, and DAVibes in particular.
However, he explained that while people who work with these three are members of the DPC, so are others who belong to “independent” media including CBN4, DNO, Marpin and Q95.
Presidential hopeful Garvin Richards is expressing optimism that the DPC’s constitution will address concerns relating to the independence of the media in the Commonwealth of Dominica and play a role in ensuring that there is a free press on the island able to function without interference or intimidation.
The new group is holding its inaugural meeting under the theme “A Modern Media Fraternity Pursuing a Unified Goal”.
The DPC has been granted Observer Status for the ACM’s General Assembly in March in Barbados.
17 Comments
To all journalists do not let thr world forget Dominica. Theres so much to cover fro
Mthe hurricane …before, during and after. Yet you meet people up to this day who ask.. it is really this bad? Whays going on in Dominica? Etc….
Man hungry, Man want food to eat!
New kid on the block? This MAN has been a reporter for almost 20 years now…
And why are all these people suddenly claiming to know this man’s political views?
DBS is the nation’s station- where he is employed. He said is there are people employed by both government affiliated and non government affiliated radio stations in this association.
How does this make him a Skerrit supporter? SO with that reasoning are all government workers SKERRO supporters?? Are all ministry workers SKERRO suupporters?
I know this man personally and the man calls a spade a spade. He has never given me the impression that he is a blind SKERRO supporter so stop dragging this young man to the filth for trying to do something positive in the country.
#Support each other stop dragging each other!
MWAD has been torpid for years. The few members left have said so themselves. It’s about time the media practitioners get proper representation locally and regionally. I know it will not be easy for the new group but keep pressing on.
I must say it is really good to see young people pushing for proper representation of our country and their work. The old heads want to retain their positions for donkey years and then when the youth take a back seat they scream that they are lazy and uninterested. It is the older folk who stunt their progress by hoarding jobs and positions. The young man them are trying to do something good, I say give them a chance! They’ve already shown us that they are serious, give them the chance. I wish the Press Corps the very best in their endeavours.
Good job Garvin! These men, Matt and Carlisle are something else you know! They have already confirmed to us that MWAD is dormant, inactive but they are hell-bent on destroying this breath of fresh air that your team of 67 have breathed into the media movement in Dominica. I don’t understand why the ONLY two members of an organization are fighting so hard to remain with the ACM if they don’t have their sh** together. No wonder they got suspended.
They are not suspended.Both Gavin and Carlisle received the same letter from the ACM, an invite to attend the meeting in Barbados as observers.
Al of a sudden the man is the. worst thing out.Give him a break,he is a credible news reporter.S..t man.
I agree that MWAD is just a corps and even artificial respiration can not keep it alive. However, Charles Jong is also a member of the new organisation and as the government’s main PR driver I have this very nagging doubt about the journalistic independence of the Dominica Press Corp. I’ll go further than that in expressing my fear that this new organisation may be used as a closed shop and that any aspiring journalist would find it difficult to find employ in the local media if for one reason or another they can not be a member of the Dominica Press Corps. I hope I will be proven wrong.
Isn’t Charles Jong a media practitioner like everybody else? Why that signaling out of him? MWAD have Matt and Carlisle who both do plenty worse on behalf of the UWP. And even as the only members & executive members of MWAD what did they do to represent Kesha Nicholas & Curtis Matthew when they were attacked by Lennox Linton?
Garvin is a joker and no doubt the radio voice of Roosevelt Skerrit. But he better be careful because it’s not easy out there. The young man just got married and instead of getting to know and adjust to his new life is Skerrit bait he took. Good luck brother but later hope you don’t say is obia they do you
And what are you doing to help the people of Dominica? Sitting behind a computer screen and criticizing and politicizing something a group of young people are trying to do.
This is why the country will never move forward. Crabs in the barrel.
And who are you to talk about this young man’s personal life? Disgusting. Go live your life instead of bashing others who are trying to help Dominica.
You think he may be played byCharle Jong as a cover perhaps?
Go for it Garvin. Being some fresh ideas and maintain impartiality to the best of your ability.
Impartiality? How do you come to that conclusion? Anybody associated to Skerrit in any shape or form can’t be impartial. That one made his bed already I just hope he’ll sleep well in it. All you never forget your master won’t be here forever. What then??
Garvin you need to stfu. You aren’t credible. The world over knows when it comes to labarrr how you roll
The whole world like who? You? A DNO gansta?? You must have special eyes to see who the man voting for.
Mr Richards is a good man with fresh innovative ideas. Always going out of his way to showcase sports and supporting and showcasing the YOUTH of Dominica. Tell me STUPES what do you do for the youth?
ANDDDD Who is more political than Matt Peltier and his minions? Yet it is this man y’all want to crucify? STUPES