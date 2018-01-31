The six-month-old Dominica Press Corp (DPC)is flexing its still developing muscles to replace “dormant and stagnating” MWAD – Media Workers Association of Dominica – as the national association representing the interests of journalists, media workers and others involved in the media and press on the island.

Interim President – DBS employee Garvin Richards, has confirmed that the DPC will hold its inaugural Annual General Meeting on Saturday (February 3), where the president of the Association of Caribbean Media Workers, Wesley Gibbings, is expected to deliver a feature address.

DPC intends on being Dominica’s representative on the ACM, an honour that has to date been held by MWAD even while that organisation remained “in slumberland”.

Richards, who is hoping to be confirmed as the Dominica Press Corp’s president at Saturday’s inauguration, says the ACM has outlined measures the new organisation has to embark on to make that happens.

MWAD representatives Journalist Carlisle John Baptiste and Talk Show Host Matt Peltier have acknowledged that MWAD remains inactive to date, even while they don’t seem too happy that “younger Turks” are intent on taking over.

The DPC boasts of already having 67 members, and interim president Richards tells DNO that it is clear MWAD is on its way out.

“MWAD has been inactive since 2008, and we are in 2018 – that’s ten years. And you know, we felt that rather than try to revamp something that was, you know seen as quote-unquote, dead, we felt maybe we could generate more people if we start new,” he explained.

Richards is also rejecting suggestions that the Dominica Press Corp is somehow linked to the current Roosevelt Skerrit-led Labour administration, and might struggle to help maintain the independence of the local media.

We posed the question “why is there that perception?”

“I wouldn’t say that we are linked to the government in some way. It’s a known fact that the majority of the media houses in Dominica someway or somewhat have some sort of government affiliation,” Richards said, mentioning DBS, Kairi FM, and DAVibes in particular.

However, he explained that while people who work with these three are members of the DPC, so are others who belong to “independent” media including CBN4, DNO, Marpin and Q95.

Presidential hopeful Garvin Richards is expressing optimism that the DPC’s constitution will address concerns relating to the independence of the media in the Commonwealth of Dominica and play a role in ensuring that there is a free press on the island able to function without interference or intimidation.

The new group is holding its inaugural meeting under the theme “A Modern Media Fraternity Pursuing a Unified Goal”.

The DPC has been granted Observer Status for the ACM’s General Assembly in March in Barbados.