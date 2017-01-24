Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Roosevelt Skerrit has stated that with the new national hospital, now under construction, a new management structure is one of the components that holds much significance.

Speaking at a visit to the construction site of the hospital on Monday afternoon, Skerrit said that a board would be needed to manage the day to day running of the facility.

“Not only with the view of transferring the hospital budget under the management of that board to minimize on the processes involved in the procurement of goods and services for the hospital, but also to assist in addressing concerns which the public and health professionals may have,” he said, and “seek to address those in a timely fashion.”

The structure change will also be governed by a new legal framework where legislation and health-care is concerned, he said.

“Some of the legislation which we have governing health-care in Dominica are outdated. They have not changed as the time has passed by and there has been remarkable improvement in health-care management,” Skerrit stated.

Other issues on the list for discussion relative to the new national hospital is primary health-care, which will, according to Skerrit, “minimize the number of people who would have to come to the national hospital for medical services.”

Skerrit also described the contribution of the modern hospital as “significant” to the Dominican economy.

The hospital is funded the Peoples Republic of China.

The $40-million facility will include 16,500 square meters of new construction, 4,160 square meters of general repairs to existing buildings which will not be demolished, 400 meters of roof guttering, and a total number of 372 beds, as opposed to the current 230 beds.