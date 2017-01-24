New management structure to form part of New National HospitalDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 at 8:30 AM
Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Roosevelt Skerrit has stated that with the new national hospital, now under construction, a new management structure is one of the components that holds much significance.
Speaking at a visit to the construction site of the hospital on Monday afternoon, Skerrit said that a board would be needed to manage the day to day running of the facility.
“Not only with the view of transferring the hospital budget under the management of that board to minimize on the processes involved in the procurement of goods and services for the hospital, but also to assist in addressing concerns which the public and health professionals may have,” he said, and “seek to address those in a timely fashion.”
The structure change will also be governed by a new legal framework where legislation and health-care is concerned, he said.
“Some of the legislation which we have governing health-care in Dominica are outdated. They have not changed as the time has passed by and there has been remarkable improvement in health-care management,” Skerrit stated.
Other issues on the list for discussion relative to the new national hospital is primary health-care, which will, according to Skerrit, “minimize the number of people who would have to come to the national hospital for medical services.”
Skerrit also described the contribution of the modern hospital as “significant” to the Dominican economy.
The hospital is funded the Peoples Republic of China.
The $40-million facility will include 16,500 square meters of new construction, 4,160 square meters of general repairs to existing buildings which will not be demolished, 400 meters of roof guttering, and a total number of 372 beds, as opposed to the current 230 beds.
In the modern world all hospitals are managed by a board. I’m not a skerrit boom boom fly but that’s the right way to go.
Looking forward to the improved customer service and the greatly reduced waiting times in this revised medical system.
Some might say that all over the world, including the so-called ‘great’ USA have long hospital waiting times. But what I have to say to them is that this IS NOT america or any other place in the world. This is Dominica where we strive for EXCELLENCE in all that we undertake. With a small tweaking of our national mindset Dominica will become the trend setter it was destined to be, and where countries like the United States and Canada will try to pattern on us!
There used to be a hospital board before. What happened to it?
I guess most may not remember.
How on Earth that a Board will be running the day to day activities of a National Hospital. What will be happened to the different manager/ Supervisors . This is a dictatorship move. Departmental nurses , head of pharmacy, head of lab look out and all other managers with skills to manage the hospital will a go to waste and most of them will leave and to go to greener pasture and our brain drain will continue.
The Government need to stop micromanaging. The moral of many staff including senior officers in various government are low. They sit and do nothing most of the day because the prime minister and his imps tries do all the work to gain cheap political points.
Leve` Dominique nous ka dommie toup
it cannot be both ways.
the government cannot be held accountable for long wait times in the casualty center, and then be criticized when trying to do something about it.