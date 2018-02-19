Dominica’s Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux has revealed that construction on the new National Hospital is at a “standstill” after Hurricane Maria but will soon resume after a review and consultation with the Chinese government which is funding the project.

Since the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017, that project, which was supposed have moved to its second phase, has stopped.

Addressing the handing over ceremony of a $400,000.00 Sagicor Insurance Mobile Medical Unit to the government and people of Dominica on February 16, 2018, Darroux gave reasons for the standstill.

“It is at a standstill not because of the lack of funds or any other reasons, it’s because we have been invited and have kindly accepted by our Chinese counterparts to sit back and review the scope of work of the project, not that it was not being built to withstand hurricanes, but Hurricane Maria has opened our eyes,” Dr. Darroux stated.

He also gave an updated on what he described as the “controversial Marigot Hospital,” saying “funds have already been put into the building of that hospital.”

“Funds are already committed to the building of the hospital very controversial hospital,” he said. “We have received words from our Mexican counterparts that the funds have been approved so we are waiting on the final design to go forward and we are also about to invite tenders for the demolition of the old Marigot hospital so we can start building.”

He also spoke about “Smart Hospitals,” funded PAHO/DECAD project for La Plaine, Grand Bay and Roseau which means “making them self-sufficient after a natural disaster.”

A human resource audit he says has already been taken by the Ministry of Health to complement the “infrastructure”.

Dominica, Darroux said, is now seeing the advent of postgraduate doctors back on the island to assist in the new infrastructure that is being provided.

“We have to be prepared every year for Hurricane Maria-type hurricanes. We can’t just sit back it is now real,” he remarked.