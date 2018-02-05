President of a new press association in Dominica, the Dominica Media and Communications Association (DMCA), Garvin Richards has said the organization will not be bullied by any political party and has appealed to members to work together to enhance media practice in Dominica.

The DMCA held its first annual general meeting on Saturday, February 3, 2018, where the name of the organization was changed from the interim ‘Dominica Press Corps.’

Richards, who was interim president, was voted in as President of the the DCMA.

The then Dominica Press Corps was criticized by some on social media as being heavily affiliated to the ruling Dominica Labour Party but addressing the AGM, Richards told members that they have a code of ethics to uphold, the DCMA will not sit by silently on serious matters and will not be bullied by any political party.

“We must remember we in the media have a code of ethics that we must uphold, we must report the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help us God,” he stated. “We must feel free to operate in an environment free from political and corporate inference, we must not turn a blind eye to the injustices in society for fear of stepping on someone’s toes.”

He stated that it is not the intent of the DCMA to be a political party or a trade union.

“But we will not sit by silently on serious matters affecting the country but neither will be bullied by any political party, red green blue or yellow to give inputs on issues,” he said.

Richards said the role of the DCMA is to protect the freedom of the press, to protect its members and to ensure that the public get correct and factual news.

“With the advent of social media we have all seen the impact fake news has had on the public,” he remarked. “With that being said, the onus is on each and every one of us to examine ourselves. Do we see media work as just a job that pays the bills or are we passionate about it? Are we willing to sacrifice to protect the integrity of our profession, do we understand the power that we possess with our pens and recorders and cameras? With great powers come an even greater responsibility and my friends, I want us to be aware of the impact that we can have on society with the stories that we produce and the stories that we don’t produce.”

He said the media in Dominica is at a crossroad and the future of the practice rests in the hands of members of the DCMA.

“The next few months will decide if Dominica remains a member of the Association of Caribbean MediaWorkers (ACM),” Richards noted. “In 2018, this ought not to be the case. Dominica has produced the likes of the great Ken and Peter Richards, Curtis Matthew, the award-winning Felix Henderson and Felix Augustine Jr. of GIS and BET fame, Ferdinand Frampton, may his soul rest in peace and Denis Joseph to name a few.”

The DCMA is seeking to replace the Media Workers Association of Dominica (MWAD), which has been dormant in recent years and which has its membership suspended by the ACM.

“It is a shame that in 2018 Dominica’s position on the ACM has been suspended,” Richards lamented. “We have let down the pioneers who blazed the way before us, but all is not lost, we can only achieve this if we work together.”

Richards revealed that training is going to be top on the agenda of the DCMA.

“My fellow members, training is a key area of focus,” he said. “We believe that training in our field is lacking and we can only meet the needs of the public if we are able to improve on our skills. Training is top on our agenda and we are going to source opportunities locally, regionally and internationally.”

He stated the process has already begun with the DCMA sending three members to St. Lucia to attend a regional workshop and a meeting was held with the ambassador of Qatar and discussions are ongoing for possible opportunities for a visit to the Middle Eastern country for training opportunities.

The DCMA presently boasts 69 members and was granted observer status at the ACM General Assembly in March in Barbados.