The kitchen and dining areas of Operation Youth Quake (OYQ) , a home for troubled youth, has received a much-needed makeover courtesy of Macario Advantage. The kitchen ‘s repairs and improvements include a new sink and faucet, kitchen counters, outdoor wash sink, and a new storage cabinet.

The kitchen and eating areas of the facility were repainted. Macario Advantage also donated new kitchen cookware, cooking utensils, and kitchen gadgets to improve the ease of preparation of the food. Other donated items from Macario Advantage include new dinner plates, drinkware, and eating utensils, finishing off the kitchen project. In addition to the kitchen makeover, the laundry room received a new commercial washing machine and a fresh coat of paint.

“We saw a need and wanted to improve Operation Youth Quake’s kitchen, dining and laundry areas to make them an enjoyable and efficient place to serve the youth,” said Magoe Johnson Menning, president of Macario Advantage.

“This improvement in the kitchen will enhance the quality of food preparation to the residents of the organization,” Lennox Abraham, the managing director of Operation Youth Quake, said of the effort. “Operation Youth Quake (OYQ) is very grateful and appreciative to Macario Advantage for fully sponsoring the kitchen project. We just want to say a big THANK YOU to them!”

Ashma Winston, director of the Dominican affiliate, said Macario Advantage ‘s founders, Magoe and Clair Menning, are “hands-on” with the work to ensure that the project s are done properly and are fully completed. Not only do they oversee the project work, they ensure that the project funds are used only for the intended purpose. They also provide on -going support in order for projects to be sustainable for years to come.

“We are really making a positive difference, and the results are far-reaching,” Winston said. “It’s also enriching to note that person’s who were contracted to work with us on the various projects were very mindful of what we were trying to achieve and volunteered extra hours! And that’s gratifying and energizing. It makes us want to continue to expand our projects across the island where needed.”

Macario Advantage , is a non-profit humanitarian organization supporting community development initiatives in the Eastern Caribbean. Macario Advantage has been providing support for community development initiatives in Dominica for the past three years and h as completed various projects at facilities on the island benefiting over 2,000 people. Projects have been completed at the Northern Home for the Aged, Roosevelt Douglas Primary School, Portsmouth Association of Yacht Services (P.A.Y.S.), Lamb’s Feast, to name a few.