Transparencia Venezuela, the Venezuelan chapter of the NGO Transparency International, has sent what it said is an urgent message to the government of Dominica concerning the political and economic crisis in the South American country.

The organization said the message is in reference to “the position publicly assumed by the Dominican government in international forums as the OAS supporting the Venezuelan autocratic regime.”

“The Venezuelan people are suffering violations to most basic human rights, there is a critical shortage of food and medicines -largely due to rampant corruption and public resources mismanagement- and a suffocating repression of civic demonstrations,” the organization said in an email. “Therefore, we send this explanatory message on Venezuela in the form of a GIF (see below) with the aim of informing your country and its citizens of your government’s official position and the terrible situation in Venezuela.”

Dominica was among three CARICOM countries that voted against a failed US-backed resolution on Venezuela at an Organization of American States (OAS) general assembly in Mexico in June

The resolution included a proposal for a ‘group of friends’ to mediate the political crisis in Venezuela. The resolution also called for President Nicolas Maduro to “reconsider” an assembly to rewrite the Venezuelan constitution.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit recently pledged support for Venezuela following a helicopter attack on the Venezuelan Supreme Court and Interior Ministry.

He said no one has a right to “seek to want to remove the President of Venezuela from office” as he is there based upon Venezuelan laws and the Venezuelan constitution.

See video below sent by Transparencia Venezuela.