Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has made it clear that China has not made any undue demands on Dominica or seek to impose its will on the island.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week during which Dominica signed a $120-million Economic and Technical Agreement with China, Skerrit said what China has been doing every step of the way is to assist Dominica in social and economic development.

“China has not made any undue demands on Dominica,” he stated. “China hasn’t sought to as some others have done, impose its will on Dominica. Sometimes in our society, we cause ourselves to tag on to unnecessary discussions.”

According to Skerrit, there is talk that countries should not engage China in loan agreements because China is trying to dominate the world.

He said there are people in Dominica who “propagate this foolishness.”

“We propagate it because we believe that it might be serving our purpose,” he stated. “I can say to you as the Prime Minister of this country, we are one who would have most direct contact with China, and there is really nothing that Dominica has to give China besides its friendship and solidarity.”

He said every single citizen of Dominica has benefited from contributions made by China.

“We have a duty and an obligation as a people to show our gratefulness because gratefulness is an important characteristic for human being…,” he noted. “I believe in saying thanks to somebody who has helped you and are somebody who is concerned with your well-being.”