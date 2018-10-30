No Chinese demands on Dominica says PM SkerritDominica News Online - Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 at 3:01 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has made it clear that China has not made any undue demands on Dominica or seek to impose its will on the island.
Speaking at a press conference earlier this week during which Dominica signed a $120-million Economic and Technical Agreement with China, Skerrit said what China has been doing every step of the way is to assist Dominica in social and economic development.
“China has not made any undue demands on Dominica,” he stated. “China hasn’t sought to as some others have done, impose its will on Dominica. Sometimes in our society, we cause ourselves to tag on to unnecessary discussions.”
According to Skerrit, there is talk that countries should not engage China in loan agreements because China is trying to dominate the world.
He said there are people in Dominica who “propagate this foolishness.”
“We propagate it because we believe that it might be serving our purpose,” he stated. “I can say to you as the Prime Minister of this country, we are one who would have most direct contact with China, and there is really nothing that Dominica has to give China besides its friendship and solidarity.”
He said every single citizen of Dominica has benefited from contributions made by China.
“We have a duty and an obligation as a people to show our gratefulness because gratefulness is an important characteristic for human being…,” he noted. “I believe in saying thanks to somebody who has helped you and are somebody who is concerned with your well-being.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Skerrit when you say jump I will walk,when you say walk, I will jump. The truth is anathema to you sir.Lying is your forte .No undue demands,? OK! But we concerned Dominicans are right about the demands?
Who can’t hear will feel…
Skerrit Must be
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
none yet. because they not ready for you. but when they give you the bill you yourself must hold ur balding head.
Don’t believe you. You are a notorious liar. Make the original documents public and I might change my mind. I don’t trust you!
Oh you hearing and seeing our comments,fool the foolish supporters,chinese do nothing for free,check what they want in africa,dominican skerrit is selling dominica bit by bit,