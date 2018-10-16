The Forestry Wildlife and Parks Division has decided to maintain a ban on the Hunting and Fishing of wildlife for the 2018 Hunting Season due to the impact of Hurricane Maria.

According to the division, this means that no person may hunt for or fish for any wildlife during that period for which the season is closed for that particular species of wildlife.

“The General Public is further advised that the exportation of or attempt to export any form of wildlife from the state is a violation of the Forestry and Wildlife Act (chapter 60:02) of the revised laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” the division said in a statement.

Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica last September and had an impact on the island’s ecosystems, food source, and wildlife.

The division is now calling on all Dominicans to support the effort to promote sustainable development and Dominica’s natural resources.