No lawsuits against Kenneth RijockDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 at 8:26 AM
There will be no lawsuits coming from attorneys representing Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, against Kenneth Rijock, the man behind the controversial claim that Skerrit was being investigated by US authorities for his alleged role in the matter involving ex-Dominican diplomat, Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared.
Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, told state-owned DBS Radio that such a lawsuit would be too expensive and a waste of time.
Monfared, an Iranian national, was arrested recently after an international manhunt on allegations of being involved in his country biggest-ever corruption scandal.
Rijock, a compliance officer specializing in Enhanced Due Diligence, and a Financial Crime Consultant, alleged in a blog post that reliable sources have confirmed that Skerrit was under investigation in the Monfared matter by an agency of the United States. He did not name the agency.
“The investigation is said to be into Skerrit’s actions, in facilitating the delivery of a diplomatic passport to a known international sanctions violator, Monfared, who was a part of a massive $400m Iran oil-for-gold sanctions evasion operation, involving his alleged partners, Babak Zanjani, and Reza Zarrab; Zarrab is awaiting trial in US District Court in New York,” Rijock wrote.
The Prime Minister has since shot down the allegations.
Some have wondered whether Rijock would be sued in the matter.
But Astaphan said such a lawsuit is out of the question.
“We were told that suing him would be an extraordinary waste of time because what he writes is such utter garbage,” Astaphan stated. “The government would be wasting money. The best thing for us to would be to ignore him and to focus on what is being said in Dominica.”
He described Rijock as an “evil man” that “has gone to jail.”
“This is a man that believes he has the right to smear people in order to promote his own business, his own profession or for whatever motive ….and otherwise,” he stated. “If he comes to Dominica and he says anything in Dominica that is defamatory, that’s a different story but Rijock is just a mouthpiece of the opposition.”
Astaphan said the “critical actors” in the case are Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, Gabriel Christian, Thomson Fontaine and others.
Meanwhile Astaphan said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister has given him the green light for legal proceedings against Linton, with Christan and Fontaine not being eliminated from the scope of such action.
35 Comments
Tony is not a smart man. Tony said in the above report that suing the CBS guy is a waste of time and money because what he wrote is garbage. In the mean time Lennox repeated what the man wrote and is Lennox you all want to sue? Is Tony really the Senior Council in Dominica? Or did he really pass the bar anywhere ? We need to investigate how this Tony got his law degree.
Labourites ZOR SOT eh!!!!
Celebration because Lennox is being sued….that’s how Tony always deflects from the issue at hand….. and the DLP aka Skerrit supports start to jump and dance, immediately stopping their feeble attempts of questioning what is going on, here in Dominica….. they will even stop wondering why Lennox and not this US man that wrote the blog.
DON’T BE FOOLED….EVEN THE DEVIL WAS THE ANGEL OF LIGHT!
This is a phycology Tony and Skerro is using on the unwise Dominicans. They know that this CBS reporter cannot compete with them to stay in power in Dominica, so they are threatening Linton who is in sole position to replace them!
Their motive is to denigrate anyone who threatens their position so now that Lennox is their biggest threat, they going after him with everything and the kitchen sink.
This will not work so we will keep the pressure on until Skerritt leaves office. We do not want you as our P.M anymore .
You kidding me Tony with all that passport money going around ”it’s too expensive” pure Horse Manure coming from a guy who is immune to the truth and is the spokesperson for the Punjab PhD who absolutely hates the truth.
All Linton have to do is to provide the guy as his star witness and then them fellas like tony will have to tell the people why brokerage firms in the US declined doing business with him.
Okay something wrong here!! It look like only one or a few persons doing all this posting. LOLLLLLLL
I not seeing no one with redeyes responding or commenting! THOSE SUCKERSSSSSSSSS, they cannot even find words for this one because is Tony its referring to.
Skerrit di Tony: “Mwen ka tombay!! Tiré roch’, mété paille ; tiré roch’, mété paille.”
Dominicans must be vigilant and recognize that both political camps are championing their own interests, and the citizens are just a means to an end. They’re going to say what will get you in their corner, they will both innundate you with misinformation and hope you will not do the research. Abandon blind allegiance do your research, get informed and make wise decisions. Don’t be a Labour nor a UWP puppet.
you too smart lol lol….. if you had done your own research you should know that regardless of being labour or uwp….something doesn’t add up with the CIB programme and all these ships registered in Greece and flying Dominica flags….with one of these ships being detained because of its illegal cargo.
From that alone you would realize, the only puppets right now, are you Labourites refusing to stare these facts in the face
NICE TRY TO DEFLECT AND PLAY OBJECTIVE. pfffff *roll eyes*
Again and again your leadership is being brought into the spotlight! Lennox you have misled and misguided your followers. When will your loyal supporters see you for who you are? People, Why are shamefully condoning such reckless behavior from a person who wants to lead our nation? LL you are a disaster . In other words you were fooled. Will you continue with this lies?
Haha….SMH.
Linton is not the enemy……suing give him more power and already he is a powerful man.
.I hope after all of that you can sue your marital partner for allege abandonment.
This guy Tony is just pining the PM into a corner for more scrutiny……Time to resign Roosevelt!!!!
Xiao Jianhua was arrested at his hotel suite by Chinese Police and taken to mainland China for investigation (illegal activities). The 43 year old billionaire carried an Antigua and Barbuda passport and commissioned as Ambassador -at – large to the Caribbean nation. How ’bout that? (Source CNN News 2/1/17)
Liar liar, pants-on-fire. Thomson Fontaine, whilst living in the USA, made comments over the media, yet Tony and Skerro sued him. The evil duo are threatening same against Gabriel Christian who spoke via media. So why not sue Rijock too? What is this nonsense about Rijock not being in Dominica at the time he made the statements? Sue him, damn-it!
Tony do you really believe all the things you are saying ? if you do then may the good Lord bless you . I have never had more questions than i do now . Tony do you really think you making sense or you still fooling the loyal Brainwashed Labourites ? My thoughts are running away i am here trying to make sense of you saying you are not going to sue Mr Rijock and the reasons you gave just have me like; i need to start drinking because if i am drunk i will probably understand better.. Tony you a plain crazy. Mr Linton and the rest of the good honest honorable people will not stop defending Dominica no matter how many lawsuits you all throw at them. Be a BIG man and go after Rijock in the US courts. Let the games begin.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/business/6668879.stm
this man is a very interesting person KENNETH RIJOCk
lol
they are afraid of him lol
Just as it is a waste of time and money to suit Rijock,it is a waste of precious time and money to suit Linton.
It’s only now you realize that, .
What you are looking for Tony you will get it. Open a can of worms!
But the sad thing is, it’s the poor,hungry ones that will pay for that.
tony, would like to ask, does any of these people have a Dominican diplomatic passports?
Mihael KARNE
Uros SLIVNIK
Alenka KARNER
Matevz KARNER
Dejan DONKO
Savo STJEPANOVIC
You just confirmed what a coward your are Tony. But you want to go and stifle the right of our people to speak freely under our constitution. Boy, who is a cacarat? I thought you were bigger than that and as for principles, you don’t have any.
Oh consistency! Thou art a jewel!!
HOTEP!
So it’s a waste of time and money to sue the person who has an international voice but not those who have a mostly local scope? Isn’t the international voice more damaging to the world’s view of our country..affecting the CBI program more?
“This is a man that believes he has the right to smear people in order to promote his own business, his own profession or for whatever motive ….and otherwise,” says the guy that tried to get Linton arrested & charged of leaking Skerrit’a personal information. IPO leak, Tony Astaphans?
LOL !!!! All you really taking the people for ….holes now. You cannot sue the man that write cause it too expensive but you can go ahead and sue Lennox…it cheaper. And if necessary to bring in lawyers from overseas. Hahahaha. DLP must go.
Green light for linton, and red light for the others? Why not consider what linton is saying/said as gabbage also??
Tony not going after the man that wrote about the man that broke the news: “Friday, January 27, 2017
PRIME MINISTER OF DOMINICA UNDER CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IN UNITED STATES” and followed it up with 7 more very nasty articles about Skerrit and Dominica, and then was live on Q95 spreading more lies according to Tony and, he not suing him? Then he afraid to sue Angelo that has been breaking news weekly about the corruption of Skerrit, and is after Lennox Linton you are? Tony, the first time Dominicans heard about Skerrit under arrest was on Saturday very early morning when acting PM Reggie Austrie went on DBS to say it was a lie. It was later about 8am, Matt played Reggie’s response and then read the blog Austrie was referring to. Matt then had Mr. Linton on Q and asked him for his opinion on the blog Reggie Austrie referred to, and Linton simply said, let’s’ wait till Skerrit returns and hear what he says. So what you talking about?
Because the man writing the story is writing from information given to him by Dominicans here who have not questioned the writings but has gone ahead and repeated the same as though it was fact. that is the difference. What they, the those to be sued can do is to arrange for the gentleman to come here and present the evidence he has to help them prove their case against Pm skerrit.
TONY ASATAPHAN – He is a joke and can only do his crap in Dominica! Time Tony is dealt with for all the things he has done to Dominica.
Tony, is the lawsuit out of the question because you would be unable to get the bigggggg $’s involved?
You, no doubt, can not represent your ‘God’ Skerrit in a US court of law and you would hate to see someone else get the jackpot.
Keep putting the blame on the opposition.
Time will tell. You will all go down slowly. Every little doggie has its day.
Big joke . That’s like somebody hitting you with a stone and you suing his cousin.
No Law Suite against Kenneth Rijock, the man that has tarnished the name of our beloved country and Prime Minister? But what I hearing there nou? The reason for that is because according to Tony Astaphan, a lawsuit would be” too expensive and a waste of time?” Tony you have my mind srcewed up boy. Too expensive you said? REALLY? Tony you talking crap man and I lost my respect in you. In any investigation one would want to go after the head, no matter distance or cost. I mean if you want to ignore the head and go after a few, it’s very easy for IDIOTS like myself to read between the lines. You said you want to focus on what is being said in Dominica.” Is the police commissioner hearing your crap? FYI, Kenneth Rijock was live on Q95 yesterday, standing behind his statements and, to make matters worse, he spoke about ships registered abroad with Dominica flags and, also alleged that monies are in Swiss bank that he is going to write about and more. You not going after him boss?
Why Tony takes us for FOOLS SO!..Tony nobody will be sued,and we will continue to talk about corrupt activities.Linton will not stop,Dr Christian RUBBISH your nonsense,and concerned Dominicans will not stop. You have just implied to me thatEVERYTHI.G that Mr Rijjock has said is the truth and somebody will one day soon be pick up by the relevant authorities..In the meantime I continue to talk about Monfared.
monkey really know which tree to climb!
Tony with his big month and protecting Skerrit he is very selective who they go after: Here what they come up with, “…such a lawsuit would be too expensive and a waste of time….” You hear lie, that is lie! Can you imagine these people. If you win, you win plenty damages, what really you guys are scared of?
Hon Linton, Team Dominica, UWP and “Patriots” will good for you all.
. Is that what it is counsel?
So it would be a waste of time and I guess the counter lawsuit and damages would be too high and over here you are not able to bribe the judge and court . judgement would easily be in the Millions and millions of US dollars. But here it is open season on Lennox and the others. But what you fail to realize that the Judge of judges is on the bench of high justice – vindicating Lennox everytime. What about the case you and the entire Labour cabinet filed against Linton in high Court? ” why is it not called and why it disappeared on the court docket?
“We were told that suing him would be an extraordinary waste of time because what he writes is such utter garbage,” Astaphan stated.
TONY AS TAPHAN BOY.
There can be no other reason why you cannot take Mr. Rijock to task is because if you guys go to the US court Skerrit will have to give testimony…
All i can do is laugh at that scary cat
Clock is ticking Toe-Knee Boy
I dying omgeeeeee
Tony allu cannot sue the man, that’s why!!!! allu jolly well know this man knows exactly what he is talking about. This man works with US Congress, Tony….
The man start questioning about all the money in offshore accounts and if these money actually belongs to the people of Dominica…. also all the money for the 100 + ships…. in allu A**!!!!!
PM come dow in the night on PRIVATE PLANE….. why didn’t he use Seaborne… you know how much it cost to hire a private plane???????