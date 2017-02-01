There will be no lawsuits coming from attorneys representing Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, against Kenneth Rijock, the man behind the controversial claim that Skerrit was being investigated by US authorities for his alleged role in the matter involving ex-Dominican diplomat, Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared.

Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, told state-owned DBS Radio that such a lawsuit would be too expensive and a waste of time.

Monfared, an Iranian national, was arrested recently after an international manhunt on allegations of being involved in his country biggest-ever corruption scandal.

Rijock, a compliance officer specializing in Enhanced Due Diligence, and a Financial Crime Consultant, alleged in a blog post that reliable sources have confirmed that Skerrit was under investigation in the Monfared matter by an agency of the United States. He did not name the agency.

“The investigation is said to be into Skerrit’s actions, in facilitating the delivery of a diplomatic passport to a known international sanctions violator, Monfared, who was a part of a massive $400m Iran oil-for-gold sanctions evasion operation, involving his alleged partners, Babak Zanjani, and Reza Zarrab; Zarrab is awaiting trial in US District Court in New York,” Rijock wrote.

The Prime Minister has since shot down the allegations.

Some have wondered whether Rijock would be sued in the matter.

But Astaphan said such a lawsuit is out of the question.

“We were told that suing him would be an extraordinary waste of time because what he writes is such utter garbage,” Astaphan stated. “The government would be wasting money. The best thing for us to would be to ignore him and to focus on what is being said in Dominica.”

He described Rijock as an “evil man” that “has gone to jail.”

“This is a man that believes he has the right to smear people in order to promote his own business, his own profession or for whatever motive ….and otherwise,” he stated. “If he comes to Dominica and he says anything in Dominica that is defamatory, that’s a different story but Rijock is just a mouthpiece of the opposition.”

Astaphan said the “critical actors” in the case are Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, Gabriel Christian, Thomson Fontaine and others.

Meanwhile Astaphan said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister has given him the green light for legal proceedings against Linton, with Christan and Fontaine not being eliminated from the scope of such action.