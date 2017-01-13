Attorney General Levi Peter has shot down claims that controversial Jamaican Dancehall artiste, Tommy Lee Sparta, has won his case against Dominica and will be receiving a cash settlement in the matter.

Some days ago, several online publications on the matter suggested that Tommy Lee had won and will be getting a cash settlement. The publications went viral and were widely discussed on social media.

But speaking at a press conference on Friday, Peter said the publications got it all wrong.

“If there was a settlement, I would know,” he said. “There is no settlement as I speak to you with Tommy Lee Sparta.”

He said there are ongoing discussions between legal representatives of the artiste and the government of Dominica which are being conducted through the chambers of the Attorney General in Jamaica.

The online publications also suggested that Tommy Lee would be receiving US$3-million from Dominica.

However, the Attorney General also said that too is not true.

“I can say to that, categorically, that is inaccurate, incorrect and from where I sit, on instructions I have on behalf of the government at the moment, there will be no settlement in the sum of $3-million,” he stated. “But to put it simply, there is no settlement at this point in that matter. There are ongoing discussions.”

Tommy Lee, whose real name is Leroy Russell, was to perform at a concert in February 2014 in Portsmouth, organized by Cabral Douglas, however, organizations, such as the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches denounced the artiste’s appearance saying his music glorifies Satan and promotes lawlessness and violence.

On his arrival in Dominica, Tommy Lee, 26, along with his three-member team, Tiasha Oralie Russell, Junior Fraser and Mario Christopher Wallace were denied entry, detained and deported the following day.

The government of Dominica said its action was based in the interest of public safety.

Tommy Lee responded with a US$3-million lawsuit saying that his rights were infringed based on the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which governs CARICOM member states. The treaty says that member states should commit themselves to the goal of free movement of their nationals within the community.

Meanwhile Douglas has demanded US$3-million from the government in compensation in the matter. However, the demand was turned down.

He then went to the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice which has reserved judgement in the matter.