No shortage of passport books Blackmoore saysDominica News Online - Friday, December 8th, 2017 at 10:07 AM
Minister responsible for Immigration, Rayburn Blackmoore has given the assurance that there are no shortages of passport books in Dominica at this time.
Since the passage of Hurricane Maria, Dominicans have flocked to the Passport and Immigration Office at Police Headquarters in search of passports raising fears that there could be a shortage of books.
Blackmoore admitted that after Maria there was a surge of applications for passports and 3,289 regular ones have been issued.
“We find there was a surge in that regard, it was unusual to have had the issuing of so many passports within a short period of time,” he said on Focus on Government and Development radio program.
Despite this, Blackmoore pointed out that there are no shortages of passport books, as speculated by many.
“That is not true at all,” he stated.
He said since the hurricane, a quick request was made for the issuing of additional passport books.
“We have 5,489 regular passport books,” Blackmoore remarked. “So there should be no fear in that regard.”
15 Comments
Hey sideburns!: There must be booklet ad infinitum How else you gonna maintain ur life style leather and animal skin shoes? Ms Skerrit bags? etc etc just to touch 2 of you.Must have money to keep up the millionaire status so you all must ensure there are booklets lol
No transparency in Dominica everybody is lying to the people, everybody is scared to pointe the fingers at the wrong doers , so D.A will always be a backward until the coach roaches are expose whether you are red or bleu .
the point of your comment is what? what is the obsession with politics, Dominica is not America, stop mimicking stupidity.
america runs itself, Dominica cannot run without a strong government.
Is this or any previous gov’ts been STRONG Laughable what is ur poin tUDOH READING MAN!
Boy we can criticize the government when they going wrong as much as we want but I MUST ADMIT that they know how to make us laugh on a Friday eh. I mean it seems to me that they knew for weeks that we were going to be hit by a category 5 hurricane and though they were not able to reserve / preserve basic supplies like water, food etc., they were able to preserve a total of 8,778 passports wow!!! So they show prepared for people that would be migrating and needed passports. That has to be a miracle man because Maria destroyed all factories except our passport producing factory? By the way you think the 3,289 regular passports he said were issued after Maria were not issued by PM while he was on his foreign trips and they using Maria as the labor commissioner told us yesterday? Remember there was “racketeering” in that same labor commissioner office, with passports that he was asked to fix. So as a former Pentecostal the commissioner maybe spoke in tongues and we did’nt understand him
Admit
It is a fact that Dominica does indeed have a large number of Passports in stock .
Well ”used to” i don’t know for recently , but thousands used to be stored in cartoon boxes in immigration.
But @ Dee I never said they didn’t have passports. In fact I commended them for being able to protect them but could not preserve water so people could have to drink after Maria. They are only concerned about passports and he’ll with other things that really matter to us I must admit
Politics seems to bring out the best in crazy maths and twisted logic. 3289 passports have been issued after the Hurricane. After the Hurricane a request was made for additional passport books, no number was given as to how many were received , only that a balance of 5489 was available. So what type of idiotic logic is used to claim that the govt preserved 8778 passports when include in this number are passports that were ordered after the Hurricane. People like you seem to be obsessed with the sale of passports forgetting that it is passport money that has allowed govt pay its workers a double salary in November. The opposition parliamentarians including the leader also got this double salary. I am waiting to see how many of them will return it to the treasury.
3289 regular passports have been issued, as per Minister Blackmoore.
Why not just complete the statement and mention the number of diplomatic passports that were issued since the hurricane? That is why I do not trust you guys. You’ll are too shady. Ministers keeping public information as secrets are CORRUPT! I have no doubts about it!
This has nothing to do with National Security.
one of these things have noting to do with the other.
People that don’t normally travel, that lost their homes are now forced to travel to relatives.
That is why there are so many requests.
From what I see the problem with Dominica is not the government… its small minded problem oriented, o nothing, complain day in and day out people in Dominica and Dominicans abroad as well.
In light of what Labor Commissioner Mr leblanc said yesterday about Employers using Maria to get rid of their employees, what about giving each of the Employers 300 passports, so they could sell to future Dominicans so those Employers could keep their employees and maybe even higher more employees. Remember our MOTO is: ALL shall EAT
Correction:
In light of what Labor Commissioner Mr leblanc said yesterday about Employers using Maria to get rid of their employees, what about giving each of the Employers 300 passports, so they could sell to future Dominicans so those Employers could keep their employees and maybe even hire more employees. Remember our MOTO is: ALL shall EAT
“Blackmoore admitted that after Maria there was a surge of applications for passports and 3,289 regular ones have been issued.”
So Mr. Blackmore since you told us how many REGULAR passports have been issued since Maria, what about telling us how many DIPLOMATIC passports and CBI Passports have been issued or sold since Maria? It would be nice if either you, Doc Roosevelt Skerrit or Francine Baron would tell us how many Diplomatic / CBI passports we have sold and tell us who are our newest diplomats if any, to replace important ones like NG Lap Seng, Diezani Allison Madueke, Aliereza Monfared and others, since those diplomats have all found themselves in trouble with legal agencies around the world and since those offices were so vitally important for our growth as a small independent country, especially in light of the havoc caused by Maria.
Fine. There are passport books, but why do the staff at the Immigration Office (Police HQ) tell you to collect the new passport in two weeks, and then when you arrive, they tell you it;s not ready come back on …….(a few days later). You come back at the second stipulated date and it’s the same story, “Come back on….” This has happened to many persons, not just me. Why not simply call persons when their passport is ready?
A simple change can make all the difference.
Lol!!! Blackmore I believe we might have passport factories in Iran, ,Iraq, Greece, North Korea, China, Russia, Malaysia and many more countries so how in the world can we ever be short of passport books, especially diplomatic passport. Maybe the man was just sending a message to the rest of the world especially to crooks and criminals so they could know Maria destroyed everything except our passport industry. That was not a message to Dominicans trust me