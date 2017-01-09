The North East Comprehensive School proudly announces the celebration of its 10th anniversary under the theme: “Strengthening Partnership between School and Community for a Better North East”.

The school will commence activities to commemorate this milestone with an opening ceremony on Monday 9th January, 2017 and activities will run until the end of the current academic year with an awards dinner.

The celebration will commence with a Praise, Prayer and Thanksgiving service followed by a civic ceremony. During the ceremony, there will be the launch of an Honour Roll Society in the name of six past students who excelled in various areas including, academic excellence, deportment, discipline, school spirit, sports and technical skills.

There will also be the launch of two foundations in the names of two teachers who succumbed to illness during their tenure at the institution. One of the foundations will provide financial assistance to upper school students in the areas of regional examination fees and school contribution while the other will provide pastoral care and support to less fortunate students at the school.

The principal, staff and students of the North East Comprehensive School wish to thank our partners who have collaborated with us over the years and we look forward to your continued support as we seek to strengthen this partnership.