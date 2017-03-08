The National Youth Council (NYC) of Dominica would like to take this opportunity to wish Women & Girls Nationally, Regionally and Internationally Happy Women’s Day 2017. Every year the United Nations stipulates the 8th of March as International Women’s Day, with the view of bringing the challenges and issues confronting women to the for front of governmental, community, private sector and civil society’s policy deliberations.

The National Youth Council as the chief advocate for youth inclusive of girls and young women, therefore wish to echo the voices of National advocates such as the Bureau of Gender Affairs, The NGO Coalition for the Protections of Children and Young Adults, the Dominica National Council of Women, Girls Guides and women base organization through-out Dominica. Your efforts are commendable and very necessary to drive policy development geared at the sustainable development of women and girls.

Throughout the world today women bear the blunt of many atrocities, such as wars, cultural extremities (mutilation), child sexual abuse, slavery, domestic violence and in some cases marginalization in the work place, which negatively affects their development socially and economically.

Today however, is a day also for celebration and recognition, and we wish therefore to recognize the many women who have made remarkable achievements and continues to make meaningful contribution towards the advancement of society. In Dominica women continue to be well represented in several areas to include politics (parliamentary representation), professionally both public and private, academically and in areas such as music, sports and athletics; to that we say kudos to you.

The national youth council will continue to seek to empower young women and girls within the purview of our mandate which is to “represent youth positively”. We encourage all relevant agencies to continue to do a good job in protecting the rights of women and girls. We still have a long way to go but together we can achieve great things.

Each of us can be a leader within our sphere of influence by taking bold action to ensure that the rights of women are safeguarded. Through purposeful collaboration, we can help women advance and unleash the limitless potential they have from within. Be Bold for Change.