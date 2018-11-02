The National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) has embarked on its giving back to the community initiative dubbed C.A.R.E “Compassionate Assistance Reaching Everyone”.

This seeks to give care packages to senior citizens and single-parent headed families.

The first of these care packages was given to Mr. Peter Damier of Grand Soufriere.

Mr Damier lost both hands due to an accident at a construction site in 2016. Although incapacitated Mr. Damier has a very positive outlook on life and even boast of doing most of his household chores.

This project is being spearheaded by Project Officers Akinia Alleyne and Female CARICOM Youth Ambassador Ms. Annel Lewis. The National Youth Council of Dominica is making a call to everyone seeking to give back to the community.

We are open to discuss areas of mutual interest as we look at opportunities to serve our community.

We also acknowledge the support of the Division of Youth in realizing our goals.

The development of our society is not limited to brick and mortar or roads and bridges but the degree to which we help those in need.