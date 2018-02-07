The National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) will host its General Assembly on April 28, 2018 at the Newtown Primary School.

A new executive and a new president will be elected.

The General Assembly which was originally carded for September 30, 2017 but was postponed due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Administrative Coordinator of the NYCD Jonathan Jones said that: “The main focus of the General Assembly is to report on the activities taken on the previous tenure 2015 to 2017 and the election of the new executive body which was supposed to be from 2017 to 2019 but now 2018 to 2020.”

He said that the General Assembly will seek to elect a new executive that will bring new and fresh ideas to the council.

Meantime Jones said that following Hurricane Maria the council embarked on a volunteer outreach.

“Directly after Maria, we were doing a volunteer outreach, relief outreach and we also went to Kingshill to help an elderly person repair her house,” said Jones.

He also said that at present the council has commenced a district outreach programme whereby the status of the district youth councils post-Hurricane Maria is being examined.