Secretary General of the OAS Luis Leonardo Almagro has expressed great concern that two Russian aircraft capable of using nuclear weapons were in Venezuelan territory recently.

Media reports indicate that two Russian Tupolev Tu-160 strategic long-range heavy supersonic bomber aircraft landed at Maiquetia International Airport, just north of Caracas, on December 10, 2018. The planes are designed to strike strategic targets with nuclear and conventional weapons deep in continental theatres of operation.

The two planes landed after a 6,200 miles flight from Russia.

The Venezuelan army, in a statement, said the two bombers, along with an An-124 military transport aircraft and an Il-62 plane, were in Venezuela, “conducting interoperability drills with the Venezuelan Air Force.”

It did not say whether the bombers were carrying weapons.

But according to Amalgro, the presence of the planes is a violation of the Venezuelan constitution.

“The presence of this foreign military mission violates the Venezuelan Constitution because it has not been authorized by the National Assembly, as required by Article 187, paragraph 11. Therefore, we consider such an act harmful to Venezuelan sovereignty,” he said in a statement.

He also said the matter may also violate international law.

“Likewise, this action may also be in violation of fundamental norms of international law. Venezuela is a State Party to the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (“Treaty of Tlatelolco”), whose first article prohibits the receipt, storage or possession of nuclear weapons by States party or by third parties in their territory,” Amalgro said. “The adoption of this treaty was a great achievement for Latin America and the Caribbean, which would made us the first region free of nuclear weapons. Its violation is a serious threat to international peace and security.”

He added, “We urge the bodies established in this agreement to adopt the necessary measures to verify compliance by Venezuela with its obligations, ensure that we are not in the presence of nuclear weapons as defined in Article 5 of the Treaty of Tlatelolco, and if a violation is found, that both the United Nations and the OAS be immediately informed, as established in Article 21.”

The landing of the heavy bombers in Venezuela created a sensation in diplomatic circles with some saying it was a display of the growing Russian military prowess that has been restored under President Vladimir Putin’s watch.

The planes left Venezuela on December 14.

Dominica has a close relationship with Venezuela and is also a member of the OAS.