The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) continues to monitor information and products from the local Meteorological Service and the National Hurricane Center, respectively.

Information received indicates that the strong tropical wave traversing the Tropical Atlantic is now ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone Two.’

The system does not pose any immediate threat to Dominica.

However, if Dominica experiences any heavy rainfall associated with this system, flash flooding, and landslides may be possible. Hence, persons living near waterways and rivers should be vigilant during tonight and Tuesday.

Also, all users of sea are advised to continue to monitor statements issued by the local Met Service. A small craft warning has been issued. Extreme caution is advised as sea conditions may deteriorate tonight into Tuesday.

The public is being reminded that we are in the hurricane season and by now preparations for the 2017 Hurricane Season should be complete or nearing completion.

Meanwhile, note that the 2017 Shelters’ Lists are in circulation and persons should take note of their nearest shelter.

The ODM continues to monitor the progress of this system and will provide additional updates, if necessary.

Residents should continue to listen to the local radio stations for updated information.