As the 2018 Hurricane season begins, Acting Disaster Coordinator, Fitzroy Pascal is urging the public to place a high importance on preparedness and heed warning messages issued by the relevant authorities.

He said this year the prediction is for a near or above normal season.

“Regardless of predictions, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) continues to advise the public to place a high importance on preparedness and to heed warning messages and directives issued by the relevant authorities,” Pascal stated.

According to him, the impact of Hurricane Maria remains fresh in people’s minds and many are displaced because of that system.

“This will no doubt increase the level of difficulty associated with preparing for the season,” he stated. “However, we cannot relent in our endeavor to do all we can to mitigate against the hazards associated with tropical cyclones including; flooding, storm surge, high winds and landslides as we seek to build resilience.”

Pascal mentioned some key activities that should be carried out preparing for the season which include; trimming trees around homes, have materials in advance to board up windows to protect from flying debris, keep drains and other waterways clear to reduce flood impact and consider acquiring Hurricane Insurance for homes and its contents as well as vehicles.

He noted that all are advised to put together an emergency or family survival kit for at least three days, that should include; water can foods and dry goods, medication, first aid kit, battery-powered radio, and flashlight.

“Safeguard all important documents and have a communication plan…,” he advised.

He went on to say that disaster management requires the cooperation for all to be effective.

“Let us continue to be socially responsible and keep the spirit of nationalism alive as we prepare at the individual, community and national level for this season,” Pascal said.

He said also that much of Dominica is in recovery mode and urged citizens to build back better “as we strive to become a climate resilient country.”

“Always be prepared, it only takes one system to disrupt our lives,” Pascal stated.