The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is warning that flash flooding is occurring as heavy rains lash Dominica on Saturday morning.

The ODM said it continues to monitor the weather situation and wishes to advise residents to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution in moving around due to the possibilities of landslides, falling rocks and flash flooding.

“Reports indicate that some rivers are swollen and flash flooding is occurring,” the ODM said on Saturday morning. “Persons should not attempt to cross flooded roads and water-ways. Residents should continue to monitor reports issued by the local Met Service.”