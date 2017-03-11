ODM warns of flash floodingDominica News Online - Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 10:10 AM
The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is warning that flash flooding is occurring as heavy rains lash Dominica on Saturday morning.
The ODM said it continues to monitor the weather situation and wishes to advise residents to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution in moving around due to the possibilities of landslides, falling rocks and flash flooding.
“Reports indicate that some rivers are swollen and flash flooding is occurring,” the ODM said on Saturday morning. “Persons should not attempt to cross flooded roads and water-ways. Residents should continue to monitor reports issued by the local Met Service.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.