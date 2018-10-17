OECD blacklists Dominica, other Caribbean countries with CBI programsDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 17th, 2018 at 10:14 AM
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has blacklisted Dominica and a number of other Caribbean countries with Citizenship by Investment Programs saying they threaten international efforts to combat tax evasion.
The OECD blacklisted 21 jurisdictions in a report released on Tuesday after it said it had analyzed over 100 Citizenship By Investment (CBI)/Residency By Investment (RBI) schemes.
The Caribbean countries blacklisted are Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Kitts and Nevis,
The Paris-based organization said the schemes from these countries, and others blacklisted, potentially pose a high risk to the integrity of the OECD’s Common Reporting Standard (CRS).
The report said that a second citizenship can be potentially misused to hide assets abroad.
“While residence and citizenship by investment (CBI/RBI) schemes allow individuals to obtain citizenship or residence rights through local investments or against a flat fee for perfectly legitimate reasons, they can also be potentially misused to hide their assets offshore by escaping reporting under the OECD/G20 Common Reporting Standard (CRS),” the report stated. “In particular, Identity Cards and other documentation obtained through CBI/RBI schemes can potentially be misused abuse to misrepresent an individual’s jurisdiction(s) of tax residence and to endanger the proper operation of the CRS due diligence procedures.”
The report went to say that “potentially high-risk CBI/RBI schemes are those that give access to a low personal income tax rate on offshore financial assets and do not require an individual to spend a significant amount of time in the location offering the scheme.”
In Dominica, it is not required for a person to spend significant time on the island to receive citizenship.
The CRS is the flagship initiative of the OECD and is a framework for countries to cooperate in the fight against tax evasion by sharing information. It allows for details of bank accounts an individual might hold abroad to be sent to their home tax office.
16 Comments
Fake News. Food for UWP.
Alas…Poor Dominica!! We are being blacklisted here, there and everywhere. As if I am tired of hearing these bad news. Something needs to be done eh. When Dominica is getting praises it’s for nothing that is benefitting the country.
Your headline could have been 21 countries including Dominica….But no.
You could have said this is of particular concern for counties such as Malta which is in the EU, but no.
You could have said that CBI is operated by 100 countries world wide, but no.
You could have also said that countries such as UK also operate CBI, but no.
I Wonder why?
Just imagine that the OECD refers to the CBI program as a scheme. That speaks volume of how destructive this program is to Dominica. A program in existence for the past 14 years, with no positive economic impact on the country.
I won’t repeat the detail contents You have read it all, heard it b4 today.
One thing that is understood between the lines is that the passport pushers, not the country are the biggest winners. just to name the more prominent ones: The Monumental Liar/teaser who promises heaven on earth b4 elections.ej international airport be it containers or real concrete LMAO! his local advisors ej Nkomo the other Sr or is it jr counsel all the former DFP-ites including Ayatolla et AL. The report did not state it openly but they are saying a lot about the passport consumers and not so much about the receipients of the bulk of the treasury’s monies.
Their are lot of big players here in DA who have lossed their bank jobs supermarket staff who may have a spouse who maybe a cop or other civil servant who fronts for the ownership of the big house(not home) some where in the middle of the country .
UWP must be happy to hear that …… but inspite of that Dominica is blessed and will continue to move forward
Please,Dominica is cursed under Skerrit regime,but do not worry the time will come when fools like you finally realize the true Skerrit,just a matter of time,and what forward are you talking about?
and why would the said UWP be happy? SEE THE THING WITH PEOPLE, in this country youpeople just dont take note. This is happening and is like just brush it off eh?
@giving
Is UWP a person?..UWPites are largely Patriots, so they won’t be happy but they will be upset that a lazy PM called Roosevelt “Cannot Do” Skerrit has brought Dominica to it’s knees, where passport selling is it’s main economic activity ..This is a visionless leader/PM..A lazy clueless leader. No wonder Ross had to leave island under his leadership. This is a disgrace to his leadership.This country under Skerrit’s leadership cannot attract FDI..We are doomed!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
You’re such a JACK…, poli-tricking Dominica’s good image that’s being tarnished. I’m surprised you didn’t blame UWP for hanging out to dry the island’s dirty linen in the public domain.
Sigh….something must be done!
Is the blacklisting of Dominica Skerrit’s definition of climate change for which he received a FAKE doctorate? I purposely left out “honorary” because it is wrong for such a dishonorable person to receive an honorary degree. The University should have asked Skerrit to give a speech on BLACKLISTING OF DOMINICA, since that’s all he knows about instead of climate change since he knows absolutely nothing about it.
Now, let’s deal with FACTS Dominican. My people do you understand the charges Skerrit caused the OECD to lay against Dominica? They are accusing us of being involved in a scheme that potentially be pose a high risk to the integrity of the OECD’s Common Reporting Standard (CRS).
As we welcome Skerrit back home today, whether we say that to him or not, he knows that he is viewed by many as an individual that is involved in a scheme that potentially pose high risk to us in Dominica, as his actions might cause sanction against us.
Who cannot hear will feel!
Lazy showman Skerrit thinks thst Dominica can only make money by selling passports..He is so lazy , incompetent and inept he even brags about it.
The IMF has always told us that this CBI passport selling business is risky.
Lazy aSkerrit thinks otherwise
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
The man Roosevelt Skerrit, continues to sink Dominica into the garbage bin, while he continues to heap up fake and corrupt accomplishments. What is wrong with Dominicans God? DNO while we are at it and the media gets ready to welcome Skerrit home, can you DNO please ask Skerrit if the Villas are sold and if so to whom? Also DNO can you ask him if he knows anything about
Ronald Pieter Nolen, a Dutch citizen with CBI passport? In fact ask him if he knows if anyone with our passport was taken into custody?
Well Well the chickens coming home to roost and is foul eggs they laying.
And in the midst of this report Roosevelt Skerrit receives or bought an honorary degree from a Catholic University, as if to confirm that religion is doing more harm than good. It is in the midst of this damning report laborites have a motorcade planned to welcome Skerrit back. I wonder if Skerrit and the DLP did not know that damning report was coming so they rush to get that fake doctorate bestowed on him to blind their supporters from the truth.