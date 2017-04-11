The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), United Nation Children’s Fund, and other partners in development, are in Dominica to discuss surveys of the living conditions in Dominica and other Caribbean islands by extension.

Speaking at the beginning of the two-day meeting at the Fort Young Hotel on Monday morning, Elbert Ellis, representative of the CDB has stated that as part of the discussion, the nature of support that the individual countries, in this case Dominica, need will be discussed.

“We will be looking at social and poverty assessment and since this program was approved in 2015, a OECS countries have been setting up their systems and looking to the Caribbean Development Bank and other partners including the World Bank and UN agencies have been looking to undertake their poverty and social assessments,” he said.

Ellis further elaborated by saying that the meeting seeks to invite OECS stakeholders to get an idea of the current status of the countries.

“We will be bringing all stakeholders together to see where countries are at, and to determine the type of support that they need over the next few years,” he said.

He stressed that it is a “very important meeting,” and the partners are delighted to have it here in Dominica as the country has requested an assessment of its own living conditions.

“Dominica has indicated its interest in having a country poverty assessment…We have determined that Dominica will start its assessment this year,” he remarked.

The discussions extend over two days and are organized by the Project Coordinating Unit of the Enhancement Country Poverty Program resident at the OECS Communications, and are funded by the Caribbean Development Bank and UNICEF.

The meeting also aims to assess the OECS Social Human Development Program, and poverty and analysis based on previous CPAs.

Much focus will be placed on discussions of sustainable development goals for, according to Elis, in addition to safeguards and ethical considerations for studying human subjects in the research process.

“Very importantly, we will be discussing the core questionnaire for the survey of living conditions. The agenda also includes a number of sessions related to the implementation of CDB supported enhanced country populace assessment program, this spans the implementing period of 2015-2020,” Ellis added.

The overall objective of this program, according to Ellis, is for improved availability of timely and reliable country monetary and multi-dimensional poverty data in member countries.

“These data are critical to support evidence-based decision making and improve the framework and overall capacity of monitoring at the country level,” Elis stated.

He said that the intended result of the program is to “enhance the capacity of member countries to conduct property assessments and monitor achievements of the post-2015 sustainable development goals.”