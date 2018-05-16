Officials re-look at Reunion 2018Dominica News Online - Wednesday, May 16th, 2018 at 11:09 AM
Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge, has said that a second look is being given to Reunion 2018 since some changes have to be made after the passage of Hurricane Maria.
“We are relooking at Reunion 2018,” he said. “Obviously after the storm, we have some changes to make.”
Last year it was announced that Reunion 2018 would be staged to commemorate Dominica’s 40th anniversary of Independence. It was proposed that the Reunion Year of activities will run from January to December 2018.
It was aimed primarily aimed at inviting overseas-based Dominicans to return home sometime during Reunion Year and was meant to build unity among the population, encourage tourism, promote cultural, economic and educational activities and help strengthen national identity and pride.
However, Hurricane Maria which ravaged the island last September appeared to have placed a dent in some of what was being planned.
According to Tonge, during the year some of the island’s major events will be promoted more than before.
“So what we are looking at is to see how we can use one or two of three of one of the major events and basically push those more than we have done in the past,” he said, giving independence celebrations and the World Creole Music Festival as examples.
He added, “Normally you have more Dominicans coming around that time, so as opposed to trying to spread out right now I think we need to kind of focus on it a lot more and make sure that people are aware of these activities and everybody comes back to Dominica to celebrate.”
He said teams organizing the event met last week to restructure the plan.
“Hopefully once we get ratification from cabinet, that will be promoted so that everybody will be aware of what the activities will be,” Tonge stated.
Correction . That should have started out saying :Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge, Ti fere’ to Skerrit (both & many of us know) has said that a second look is being given to Reunion 2018 since some changes have to be made after the passage of Hurricane Maria.
SMH Robbie.You have guts not cojones on being in the same party with your Gran fere; LMAO real loud.
Smh. The usual, Raaaaaa, stating the obvious, and appropriately, and conviently, there’s something else to use as an Excuse, other than the Obvious, incompetent. Tired of the same thing. We love to use, mother nature’s wrath when it suit our cause. Enough already. Only in Dominica!
To me Dominica should focus more on rebuilding/re-roofing.. When you have activities going on, the rebuilding process and everything is on a stand still.
You have bridges collapsing or being compromised, Antrim Road slowly deteriorating, many people still under tarpaulins. Electricity and hotels for housing still poko-poko.
To me its like the priorities are not in order.
If we were promised a year free of inclement weather then it would be something else, but that is not the case. Mother Nature has no favourites. So many debris still out-there
Tonge please,used to think highly of my birth place,but now the political division and hate that is in the country gives me nothing to look forward to come home,You guys need to come together and work in putting citizens back to work and not the begging DOMINICA IT HAS BECOME.