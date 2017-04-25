Opposition absence at national consultation unfortunate says PM SkerritDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 at 9:16 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit described as ‘unfortunate’ the decision taken by the leader of the Opposition United Workers Party Lennox Linton and a few other elected Opposition Members to not attend the National Consultation on Development Prospects at the State House Conference Room on Monday.
The Government of Dominica hosted the consultation under the theme, “Development Prospects for Dominica within the context of the Citizenship By Investment Programme as a platform for raising the funds necessary to Finance Development Activities”.
A wide cross-section of the population was invited to participate including all members of Parliament, social organizations, representative of religious organizations, trade unions, public officials, the banking sector, developers and prospective developers of projects funded by CBI and agents of the CBI.
However, leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament for the Marigot Constituency Lennox Linton, as well as the Member of Parliament for the Roseau South Constituency Joshua Francis, the MP for the Roseau North Danny Lugay, and the Wesley MP Ezekiel Basil failed to show up to participate in the consultation.
The Prime Minister said that all stakeholders in Dominica were invited.
“All of the stakeholders in this country were invited, which means that every Member of Parliament was invited whether you elected, or a senator you invited. Those who do not sit there are those who chose not to be part of this national consultation which is unfortunate,” Skerrit said. “Because if we speaking about we are serious about engaging ourselves in discussions, we have ideas, we have suggestions, shouting them across the airwaves or engaging ourselves on Facebook chats and Instagram and Facetime and all those things now or having a phone before you and having this live feed on Facebook is not gonna solve the problem.”
Skerrit said that individuals vested in Dominica’s best interest would come around the table, come with their notes present and if at the end of the day their ideas are more progressive then, “hooray let’s engage them.”
“But we cannot say that we are serious about the country’s future and its development and when opportunities are given to us to engage ourselves…I can tell you I have taken note of everybody who asked a question and the question which was raised and the suggestion which you made and we also have staff taking those points that’s how serious we take it,” Skerrit stated.
He mentioned further that Dominica does not belong to him alone.
“Because this is not my country.The only place in the world I believe that there is a place called Roosevelt Island is in New York and the last I checked it doesn’t belong to me you know, so far more for Dominica to belong to me…It’s all of our country,” Skerrit said.
The Prime Minister said that while all may have different views as to how the country can advance, it’s important for everyone to engage in civil, respectful, mature dialogue and discussion and out of that, the country will be richer and more progressive.
wait but this is a game man! so when it suits Skerrit for his political agenda and for expediency open and frank consultation takes a different meaning eemmmh! So when it is consultation for the appointment of a police chief and deputy police chief a letter suffices as consultation? There is no need to consult the opposition leader face to face? what macaque that nuh in Dominica? and so called educated Dominicans seating in the audience clapping that BS. I say shame on them – all you in all you cabal so enjoy it while it last. Soon from now humpty dumpty soon fall and what a great fall it will be.
It is unfortunate because regardless of party colors this was a great discourse
For 15 years a speaker of the house in collaboration with the ruling parliament has frustrated the effort of national consultation.
A genuine national consultation must be held on the ground of honesty and transparency. Provide a correct and representative report on ALL passports sold and what has been done with all of the money.
I am sure that the people defending Skerrit can see that this is just a show and yet another attempt to seek sympathy. I agree with the opposition to boycott this foolishness. Where waa the desire for consultation Before the 18 million bridge and before the wasteful spending on coconut cheese, babe questions grill and rum shop small businesses.
Mr Skerritt what is unfortunate is that you and your cabinot colleagues did not respond to the request of the Marigot Development Corporation to attend the opening ceremony of the Marigot reunion nor have you responded to their request for you to meet with the visiting Marigotians on Wednesday evening. You have also not responded to the said organization for funding for the reunion activities in Marigot. You want to treat people with derision and scorn and expect them to huddle at your feet? But no worries Frenchie the day will come when you WILL need the people of Marigot.
Having a priest or so called (father) insult people at the start of what is supposed to be a healthy educational discussion is not or was not the best approach.
They were invited to be insulted, the priest had his prayer written out in anticipation of them being there.
The whole thing was a set up
Serious CBI matters should be discussed in parliament setting.
Typical narcissistic politician! Does Mr. Skerrit expect that people who he continues to victimize, to harass with heavy military-style force, to deny the freedom to march, and to eviscerate at every opportunity he gets, would be willing to take him serious? This is all a charade. Before expounding on future national development plans, Mr. Skerrit needs to make some fundamental changes to his style of governance if the country is to truly progress., Fundamental to good governance is a fair electoral system not like the present one which is seriously flawed and begs for corrective measures to be taken. Transparency is the hallmark to good governance. This government operates with unprecedented opaqueness. It’s little wonder that it is beleaguered by so many scandals. This is a most divisive government which insincerely preaches unity only when it is politically expedient. No national development plans can succeed without good governance practices.
LOL about Roosevelt Island. AA.
This is something else eh, but nothing new. The UWP opposition continues to show that they are not fit to lead. From the beginning of the year, Linton raised so many questions, now that he finally had the forum to voice his concerns, he is a no-show!
How very unfortunate. But let them show their true colours, the people of Dominica deserve to know these inept boys aren’t serious about the affairs of this country!
IGNORANCE IS BLISS
A wise person once said that reality leaves a lot to the imagination. The realist scene presented yesterday in the context of a National Consultation left a lot to be desired and was more reminiscent of the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party that Alice attended in Wonderland. Some of those involved could easily fill the roles of startled rabbits, Dormouse, and the corrupt Father William, who instead being an ethical leader and a role model for young people decides to play along and direct Alice on the wrong path.
When everything about Dominica and Dominicans is a Laughing matter what do you expect?
I had a feeling they would be MIA! A national forum was held, they skipped it, then they’ll rant about not having the opportunity to participate in discussions.
I vote UWP in my area but I agree Skeritt is right on this. These fellas are yet to see misery African countries are going thru because of this type of attitude where ‘Every Indian WANTs To Be Chief’. None of them on either side are experts yet they don’t care about bringing everyone down with them. Sad and Stupid.
If this is the consultation where a man or clergy was praising a polluted and
corrupt party that has given passports to crooks and criminals,then the
the opposition is correct…I APPLAUD THEM!!
Lenox that’s the way you representing your country and your constituency? My god that is what we voted for in Marigot? It’s a shame bro.
Boy, the ruling government have plenty guts. After all you treating Lennox and his cabal like dogs, all you expect the man to join all you in a place he was recently barked at? common! what’s wrong with us here in Dominica?
Typical of them! They have so much to say on Q95, so many questions and concerns to raise. When they’re given the opportunity, the don’t show up!
Why should he be constantly embarrassed by you and the speaker of the house? When he is in meeting they wantvhim to be window dresser so now it is unfortunate that he isn’t there.
Skerrit no one has to jump to attention when you say except those who choose to make themselves dependent on handouts from you. What plan did you present to the forum before it began that could have been used as a starting point for Discussions? The parliament is where the business of Dominica is debated and discussed but you refuse to provide answers, so go bury your sorro elsewhere.
Deceptive at its best. Skerrit the parliment is set up for the opposition and the Gov to meet discuss argue on policy and path forward for economic development in dominica. Here is what a common man like me with a simple brain thinks. Every minister or representative should have consultation with the best brightest in thier constituencies, then based on the ideas and vision developed you the gov and opposition should come to the parliment and enact policies that advance economic growth and job creation. What is unfortunate is you skirting the Constitutional roll of the parliment. Like I said before to a blind labourite this looks like gov in action when in fact this is another useless smoke screen. When was the last time parliment met to do the people’s work. The private sector would be foolish to think you or any gov has builds a country. After 17 years the only solution is your departure. The only obligation the opposition has is it’s work on parliment. Smfh.
oh please.. if they came you would have shut them out.. if they were allowed in then no questions of theirs would be answered and you guys would try to make fools of them.. i agree with them.. dont go.. it makes no sence….