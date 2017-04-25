Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit described as ‘unfortunate’ the decision taken by the leader of the Opposition United Workers Party Lennox Linton and a few other elected Opposition Members to not attend the National Consultation on Development Prospects at the State House Conference Room on Monday.

The Government of Dominica hosted the consultation under the theme, “Development Prospects for Dominica within the context of the Citizenship By Investment Programme as a platform for raising the funds necessary to Finance Development Activities”.

A wide cross-section of the population was invited to participate including all members of Parliament, social organizations, representative of religious organizations, trade unions, public officials, the banking sector, developers and prospective developers of projects funded by CBI and agents of the CBI.

However, leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament for the Marigot Constituency Lennox Linton, as well as the Member of Parliament for the Roseau South Constituency Joshua Francis, the MP for the Roseau North Danny Lugay, and the Wesley MP Ezekiel Basil failed to show up to participate in the consultation.

The Prime Minister said that all stakeholders in Dominica were invited.

“All of the stakeholders in this country were invited, which means that every Member of Parliament was invited whether you elected, or a senator you invited. Those who do not sit there are those who chose not to be part of this national consultation which is unfortunate,” Skerrit said. “Because if we speaking about we are serious about engaging ourselves in discussions, we have ideas, we have suggestions, shouting them across the airwaves or engaging ourselves on Facebook chats and Instagram and Facetime and all those things now or having a phone before you and having this live feed on Facebook is not gonna solve the problem.”

Skerrit said that individuals vested in Dominica’s best interest would come around the table, come with their notes present and if at the end of the day their ideas are more progressive then, “hooray let’s engage them.”

“But we cannot say that we are serious about the country’s future and its development and when opportunities are given to us to engage ourselves…I can tell you I have taken note of everybody who asked a question and the question which was raised and the suggestion which you made and we also have staff taking those points that’s how serious we take it,” Skerrit stated.

He mentioned further that Dominica does not belong to him alone.

“Because this is not my country.The only place in the world I believe that there is a place called Roosevelt Island is in New York and the last I checked it doesn’t belong to me you know, so far more for Dominica to belong to me…It’s all of our country,” Skerrit said.

The Prime Minister said that while all may have different views as to how the country can advance, it’s important for everyone to engage in civil, respectful, mature dialogue and discussion and out of that, the country will be richer and more progressive.