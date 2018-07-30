Opposition withdraws from current sitting of parliamentPress release - Monday, July 30th, 2018 at 10:29 AM
Roseau, Dominica, July 30th, 2018 – Members of the Parliamentary Opposition have concluded their contributions to the 2018/2019 Budget and will take no further part in the deliberations at this sitting of the House.
The decision to withdraw from the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament was necessitated by a series of actions against the public interest at this sitting requiring urgent public attention to preserve parliamentary democracy in Dominica:
1) The Prime Minister’s unexplained absence from Parliament for the Budget Response of the Leader of the Opposition after the Prime Minister presented the 2018/2019 Budget on July 25th, 2018 and scheduled the Response for the following day. Having set the time for his Budget Presentation and the Response, the Prime Minister had a public service obligation to clear his schedule for full participation in the Budget Debate.
The Prime Minister’s sudden disappearance on July 26th, 2018 is only consistent with his refusal over the years to be in the House for the Response of the Leader of the Opposition after which he returns to wrap up the debate with the most vile, partisan attacks on Members of the Parliamentary Opposition. The people need to deal decisively with this unparliamentary pattern of behavior.
2) The promise of the construction of an international airport, a cruise village and a container port in the 2018/2019 Budget Statement while there are no funds in Public Sector Investment Programme for these projects in next three financial years ending June 30th, 2021
3) The silence of the 2018/2019 Budget Statement on the future of the Ross University Medical School which is responsible for more than 30% of the economic activity in Dominica
4) The failure to report to Parliament on the 270 million dollars received through debt forgiveness from Venezuela as a contribution to Dominica’s reconstruction efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Maria
5) The failure to provide money for the construction of Emergency Shelters in Dominica
6) The return, in the 2018/2019 Estimates, of the 28 million-dollar discrepancy In Housing Recovery Assistance funding spotted by the Honorable Lennox Linton, in a Resolution passed in the House of Assembly on June 25th, 2018
7) The practice (confirmed in the Budget Statement) of one man awarding contracts for hundreds of millions of dollars without public tender and/or competitive bidding in flagrant violation of Dominica’s Procurement Act
8 ) The failure to provide in the 2018/2019 budget the money required by the Dominica Electoral Commission to complete a verification of the Voters’ List in preparation for free and fair elections in Dominica
9) The gross misconduct by Speaker, yet again, including but not limited to:
– A characteristically combative, vexatious, cantankerous and contemptuous attitude to Members of the Opposition
– Persistent nonsensical, obstructionist interference with the contributions of Members of the Opposition without any Standing Order objection from the floor
– Perversely selective application of the Standing Orders in favour of Members of Government
– Outrageously biased rulings in favour of Members of Government allowing them to do as they please to injure the character and integrity of Members of the Opposition with the explanation that the Standing Orders allow her to do what she wants
We have had enough of the Dominica Labour Party’s merciless assault on the principles and protocols of parliamentary governance at this sitting. We withdraw in order to bring public attention to a disgrace in national leadership and management that must be properly resolved if we are to move forward as a true parliamentary democracy.
What a shame….is there little wonder why Dominic his last caca rat?
I think this is a justified action by the Parliamentary Opposition. The manner in which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker conduct the debate in the House is so markedly different. It underlines why the personality traits of Alix Boyd-Knight is not suited for the post of Speaker of the Parliament of Dominica.
when u hear d kind of crap uwp coming up wth ,i agree wth skeritt,,danny ,spags,llenox ,3 clowns,,,anytime hanbag has position in a political party,,it must be papyshow party,,
I agree with this action 100%.
This is a very good move with the outlining of the reasons for the action.
At first I thought, here we go again, but after reading the reasons for the action, I am 1005 in support.
Good job guys.
These dictatorial actions by the government have been going on in public view during parliamentary proceedings. The mere fact that the PM is absent while the opposition leader gives his rebuttal, proves that he doesn’t want to face the truth because of his misleading bogus budget.
Tactful withdrawal with a clear message. there is no legal obligation to be insulted and denigrated.
This is a bunch of nonsense. It was clear that the UWP had nothing substantial to contribute through their presentations and saw it fit to withdraw rather than appear to support the budget. This is just another one of SCL’s advice since the UWP is indebted to them. It would have been more effective to raise these issues in the House. What a shame… they just gave the DLP another 10 years.
Then you should be happy so go away
The behaviour of the dictator is getting more and more erratic these days. The man has no respect for anything apart himself. This behaviour is not that of a PM. Skerrit has to go, sooner rather than later.
The dilapidated state of the country and the lifeless economy mirror the atrocious manner in which the country is governed. Not much good, if any, can be derived from this Skerrit-led ill-administration. The PM has a controlling influence on the entire system of governance. He has spread his corrupting tentacles in parliament, the Police Force, electoral system, the President ‘s Office, everywhere. Sadly, the DLP’s policies continue to fragment the country and cheapen public life.
Unfortunately many Dominicans don’t take the state of the Political affairs in their country seriously. Dominica’s parliamentary proceedings are now at it’s lowest ebb and still some people see it as purely a Political playground.
Skerrit and this cabal of ‘Ministers’, ‘Senators’, ‘Reps’ have dealt a severe blow to integrity in public office in this country.
nicely done instead of walking out i support this move. reason documented for your actions. good job!!!
ooohhhhh please. !!!!!
This UWP is annoying to say the least. Your so called winning Team is not enough to form the Government. You refuse to place emphasis on Constituencies who continuously reject you. Why? You listen to a few disgruntled people with the Government who are causing your downfall. Why? We all know that it is imperative that any Politician interacts with the people yet your Leadership continues to lack in that aspect? Why? Is it because UWP is only about show? In my view it is all lights, camera and action. When you suffer the next loss, please take responsibility. UWP is heading for another defeat!
“…the 28 million-dollar discrepancy In Housing Recovery Assistance funding.”
The failure to report to Parliament on the 270 million dollars received through debt forgiveness from Venezuela as a contribution to Dominica’s reconstruction efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Maria
Doe worry lennoX, when uwp comes in power first thing is to get rid of that old speaker… if a old music speaker not working is not dump that somewhere ner somewhere point round… next that worthless president… sitting there drawing money for not a damn thing… then jail skerite… then start giving that old chief of police and the rest like the one that calling the radio Thier walking papers… get rid if them marge there…. then completely recinstruct this country
Excellent move enough of the disrespect from them vagabonds they need to start behaving like intelligent men and women instead of the gutter characters that they are portraying.
Why is number 8 so cool with it? This is obvious that Dominica is a failed state. Despite the findings of the Opposition, life will continue as sheepishly normal in Dominica. That is until a sudden abrupt halt of cash flow.
I might be wrong but that nonsense that going on in Dominica the prime minister belongs in jail
When they put you, your mother, your father, your mammawat child mother in jail then he will go jail.
I’m afraid he owns the jail.
Good job withdrawing,as long as this …… is in the house,please continue to sit out of this corrupt house.