Over $10-million spent in eliminating pit latrines in Dominica Austrie says - Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017
Minister for Housing, Land and Water Resource Management, Reginald Austrie, has stated that over $10-million has been spent so far by the government to eradicate pit latrines in Dominica.
The government of Dominica has promised to eliminate the use of pit latrines on the island by the end of 2017.
Speaking recently Austrie said that 983 individuals are already benefiting from the initiative.
“The government has spent some $10.4-million for the eradication of pit latrines and a total of 983 families have benefited from this program and our goal is to ensure that we can eradicate pit latrines in this country by the end of this year 2017,” he said.
Austrie indicated that in the next seven months, the government will be spending close to $100-million dollars to fully install 6, 800 or more washroom facilities.
“Now if the figure is 6,800 and climbing, and we’ve done about 1,000 for $10-million, then you can do the math and tell me how much money this government has to find for the next six or seven months to eradicate pit latrines totally and completely from this country,” he said.
According to him, a 2011 census revealed that over 4,200 families were living without a proper washroom facility, and over 2,000 had nothing at all; a revelation that prompted the government to intervene.
“My math tells me that when you at the 4,262 pit latrines, with the 2,256 with no latrines, the total figure add up to 6,518 families in this country up to 2011 that had no modern flushing toilets in their homes or in their residence,” Austrie remarked.
5 Comments
The government have recognized that people without proper sanitation are highly susceptible to infections and diarrhoeal illnesses and have taken upon themselves to put in place a proper system to alleviate the people from such terrible conditions. Why should we cry down their work?
This is a good initiative! Continue this until all pits are condemned and all families can have proper washroom facilities in their homes. Open defecation, the use of buckets or pit latrines guarantees fecal contamination of the environment. So I must commend the government on its efforts in this drive!
Sit down on allyou backside and when you finish ask the government to wipe it. Which other country provide like that only in poor little Dominica.Sit down wait to be fed,housed, bathed,etc bravo.
Let the pm and his gov know that we the people of Dominica have done more for him his family and good friends for putting them there so stop telling us what they doing and do the work for the people why don’t they tell us the people of Dominica how much they have in there BANKS all over the world is not all of us that a DOM-IN-CANS time will tell
So why the place still looking and selling like sh, specially Roseau? You know in our capital with the new bridge it still have peole living without touil;ts and using pail!