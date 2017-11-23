Power company, DOMLEC, has reported that 2,293 customers have been connected to the power grid since the passage of Hurricane Maria in September.

According to latest figures from the company, 1,084 customers are connected in Roseau and 1,209 in Portsmouth.

Areas in the upper Goodwill area including Munro Street, James Lane, Edens Lane and a portion of Terrel Lane, have been energized.

The Forestry Division, Alliance Francaise and UWI are now in a position to be reconnected.

A portion of River Estate was also energized which includes the first two streets after EH Charles’ warehouse.

A Cuban team continues to build the interconnection between Padu and Fond Cole, while the state college and the prison are expected to be energized this week.

Work in the Canefield Flat area continues and is expected to be energized this week.

Work has begun in the Castle Comfort, Stockfarm, and Upper Goodwill/St. Aroment areas while work will begin in Tan Tan, Tibaie and Roseau Valley next week.

The company’s distribution infrastructure was severely damaged or destroyed during the hurricane.