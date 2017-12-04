Over 32,000 DOMLEC customers remain without powerDominica News Online - Monday, December 4th, 2017 at 9:54 AM
New information from power company, DOMLEC, reveals that 32,762 of its customers remain without power after the passage of Hurricane Maria a little over two months ago.
The company has a total of 35,606 customers and a total of 2,842, or 7.98 percent, have received power.
In Roseau, 1,350 customers have been connected to the grid while the number in Portsmouth stands at 1,492.
The company’s infrastructure was severely damaged or destroyed by the hurricane.
DOMLEC has said that all customers in Dominica will have access to its grid to facilitate reconnection by April 2018.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
If such figures are true, Domlec I’d moving very very slow. By now Domlec, should have had sign big contracts with power companies around the Caribbean and Columbia. It was the Columbian who worked on the east n south east and most definitely the best system. Dominica needs a 1000 strong team for dat job. Sorry but that’s way above lil Domlec… Bring in the big Sadelme company..
PM help us please
If DOMLEC knew they had to pay their customers that are without power every month from their profits, I guess by now 75% of customers would have power. But this is Dominica where we make no demands so DOMLEC works at their flipping pace. In Florida where I reside a class action suit was put on FPL, days after Irma, by customers and FPL had to use their profits to ensure customers got power much sooner than the time FPL had previously announced. But again this is Dominica where we accept a lot of Bull poopoo and instead of putting pressure on Domlec, customers will defend them and say Puerto Rico, St. Martin, USVI are not any better. No wonder Skerrit doing so much nonsense and some how so many defending him instead of putting pressure on him to do better.
I still don’t see your point comparing a Place like united states. You do know that power companies sent their employees (and equipment) to Florida in the thousand if you listen to the news. to help restore power. The other thing is Florida did not have half the damage the Dominica sustain. yes I would like to see things work better, Puerto Rico who is supported by the United states still in the dark. If you doh like Skerrit say that I will feel better about that. Also stop hiding behind DNO comment get up and get out and make a difference for your country. This forum you words are pointless.
Puerto Rico is supported by the USA, Dominica is supported by and soon to be owned by Chiney, so I don’t see your point. Dare I mention the support Dominica has from Iran, Greece, Russia, the nice man Monfared, Ng, darling Alison, boy my fingers getting tired now writing the amount of support Dominica, sorry Dr Punjab have compared to Puerto Rico.
No you would not see his/her point because you are one of those people who are quite happy with the status quo in Dominica as well as mediocrity. Businesses and people in Dominica should not measure themselves on the likes of Haiti or some poor African countries but rather on the likes of the USA or Europe.
You can lambast Domlec all you like but the fact remains that it is 49% locally owned with our own Social Securiy being the largest local shareholder so a lot the profit generated stays in the hands of Dominicans. If one includes the corporation tax it is not such a bad deal for government. And imagine all the diesel they buy from Reggie & Roosevelt’s oil company on top?
If there was another power company in Dominica to compete for customers, like Flow and Digicel, I believe over 90% of customers would have power
DOMLEC, I want to give you guys some credit for the work that has happened so far. I know that many of your staff and engineers have been working long hours since Maria and I thank them, but at some point we have to reevaluate the effort. We cannot rebuild a country if its citizens have no electricity for so many months. If you guys need outside help, then nothing wrong with getting it (Note: you did make several millions and millions in earning over the past years). Please don’t send people back to the dark ages. You can and must try harder.
while i am thank full to all Domlec workers for their efforts, how ever they really need to step up..
its already been two months. They boast millions in profit yearly. so why do they still have 97% of the country without light. there are still places in the capital without light.
These figures can be misleading. “The company has a total of 35,606 customers” but how many of them are ready and certifiable to receive electricity. So many buildings are still without roofs. I think it would be much higher than 8% if you only consider who is even able to be energised at this moment.
At that rate, I don’t see how DOMLEC can realistically make that April 2018 deadline that they are promising. We already in December and at 7%, are they planning on getting an influx in staff or outside help?
So are we saying the figures quoted in the daily briefings are incorrect or just bltrnt lies?
April 2018 is far to long to wait for service especially when there was assistance from other countries!