New information from power company, DOMLEC, reveals that 32,762 of its customers remain without power after the passage of Hurricane Maria a little over two months ago.

The company has a total of 35,606 customers and a total of 2,842, or 7.98 percent, have received power.

In Roseau, 1,350 customers have been connected to the grid while the number in Portsmouth stands at 1,492.

The company’s infrastructure was severely damaged or destroyed by the hurricane.

DOMLEC has said that all customers in Dominica will have access to its grid to facilitate reconnection by April 2018.