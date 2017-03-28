1 SENATOR TONGE’S STATEMENT IN GREATER CONTEXT

The Construction Sector is forced to redeem the Local Private Sector from an irresponsible attack on it by Senator Robert Tonge last week. In effect, Senator Tonge mischievously told the whole world that if one wants quality, cost effective and timely results when doing business in Dominica, one ought not to engage local management and talent!

In his desperate attempt to justify the rather objectionable actions of the government’s side-lining of the local construction sector in the procurement event of the project that he was making reference to, the Roseau West Bridge Project, Mr Tongue reserved no efforts in sacrificing the reputation and good names of local businesses and professionals.

Mr Tonge’s pronouncement was alleged to be made on a local radio show on or about 13th March 2017. On 14th March 2017, the minister’s pronouncement was further propagated by social media audio clips and uploaded on YouTube. The Dominica News Online publication of 15th March 2017 quotes the Minister as follows:

“We are really happy that the government chose the right individuals especially to manage the project,” he said. “Most of the work is being done by locals, but the management is critical. As you can see, many people can attest that if this was done the local way, more than likely it would not be at the stage it’s at right now. If it was done the local way, more than likely much of the work that has been done would have been washed away.” (DNO 15 March 2017, Tongue Regrets Statement Made about Locals).

In the referred article, Mr Tongue offered no apology to the local construction or private sector, but instead, rubbed salt in the wound by amplifying,

“local contractors included must continually work towards improved efficiency including but not limited to (1) delivering products and projects on time, (2) managing resources to avoid cost overruns.”

In effect, Mr Tongue has told the whole world that the Local Private Sector, Contractors included, is in a habit of

1. delivering goods, works and services in Dominica in substandard ways that normally result in their premature failure under average environmental impact (referring to the occurrence of weather conditions within the last 10 months),

2. consistently deliver work, services or goods late, and

3. somehow are having owners pay more than what they are contracted to receive.

How many people unaware of the truth would even attempt to engage local talent in the management and implementation of any project in Dominica or externally? Probably the Minister is calling on the diaspora to bring in Chinese and Barbadians to design and build their retirement homes!

It is clear that the Minister is also implicating and belittling the local professionals of architects, engineers and quantity surveyors as their designs are what the Contractors generally use to build. Further, a deviation of the initial project cost estimate from final project cost is dependent on the ability of construction professionals, within the circumstances under which the design phase occurred, to accurately estimate the project requirements and projected conditions. . In other words, if the Contractors constructed to the required specifications and under the supervision and management of local professionals, then any premature failure, cost overruns or delay is likely to be also attributed to failure on the part of these professionals involved.

Mr Tonge has in effect poured contempt not just on the local private sector contractors, but poured even greater contempt on local construction professionals who have been the managers of local construction works for decades.

We see Mr Tonge’s pronouncement as a calculated attack on and an attempt to devalue local enterprise. It is a verbal confirmation of the practice by the administration to side-line local enterprise and a calculated attempt to justify the practice. It is an echo of previous statements by the current administration, reference being made to the Prime Minister’s statement reported by www.caribbean360.com on 3rd December 2015 (http://www.caribbean360.com/news/dominica-loses-almost-all-its-gdp-due-to-climate-change-says-world-bank) and the JCCCS response published on 17th December 2015 by Dominica News Online. Is it a case of publicly verbalising regularly discussed policies?

It is no wonder that Mr Tonge could not apologise to the local private sector since his pronouncement was clearly intended to injure and further reduce the private sector to its knees.

Poor performance in a construction project is not unique to any country, neither is failure of management unique to construction, or for that matter, the private sector.

2 WHAT HAS THE CONSTRUCTION SECTOR CHALLENGED?

Referring to the West Bridge Project, Mr Tonge in his statement of 15 March 2017 stated, “this project … was subjected to so much opposition.”

While one ought to question the post-disaster management and strategic approach of the administration in deferring the re-construction of three (3) bridges on the most intensely used road link (West Coast Highway) in preference for the demolition and reconstructing of the West Bridge, which, up to its demolition, was not subject to traffic load restrictions, the issue of the Construction Sector is not and was not with the project itself.

Our issue has been and still is the lack of transparency in public procurement practice by the current administration. This is particularly and acutely seen in the procurement events for public housing and infrastructure works (roads, retaining walls, bridges, etc). Construction works, being a major part of government spending, has a great impact on efficient use of taxes.

In recent years, and even after the passage of the Public Procurement and Contract Administration Act, enforceable since January 2015, the lack of transparency has been callous and emboldened. A new feature is the side-lining of local business in preference to foreign based businesses under questionable procurement practices. We have consistently asked for equal and transparent opportunity in the public procurement process (Construction fraternity begs for equal opportunities, Dominica News Online – Wednesday, 27th April, 2016).

We continue to be concerned about the ongoing lack of opportunity in government procurement practices for local businesses to compete in a transparent way for public sector works and services. This we have challenged in the High Court since June 2016 along with the government’s refusal to adhere to and implement an Act of Parliament.

We have been anxiously awaiting the decision of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court since December 2016 and remain hopeful that the decision will be delivered soon.

We challenge Mr Tonge to prove that he is indeed truly supporting local. As with the current Act, the proposed (2016) procurement bill does not allow transparency in hotel accommodation and entertainment procured by Government. Is Mr Tonge’s government ensuring that the more lucrative hotel business procured by government will be easily passed on to foreign-managed hotels being built rather than local hotel and tourism businesses?

3 PROJECTS WHICH HAVE FAILED IN DOMINICA OVER THE YEARS.

It is imperative that we consult history to identify a few of the major projects which either failed, are still incomplete after many years beyond the estimated date of completion, or under performed in the last few years. Unless proven otherwise, and based on the information available to the average local professional, by all appearances, none of these projects below were procured under a transparent public tender process and there was minimal, if any, involvement of recognised local contractor skill and management:

1. The Layou River Hotel – No local contractor was involved in its design or management. It remains incomplete for almost 20 years.

2. Moroccan Hotel – No local contractor was involved in its design or management – Commenced in 2011 for completion in 2013, it remains incomplete.

3. The Stock Farm Netball Facility – No local contractor was involved in its design or management. Commenced in about 2001, it was never completed after about EC$ 6M was spent.

4. The Bath Estate and Elmshall Houses were purported to be completed in May 2015 but could not be issued to homeless Dominicans after Tropical Storm Erika in August 2015.

5. West Coast Highway Rehabilitation Project – No local contractor was involved in its design or management. This roadway, rehabilitated at the cost of $100 million and formally opened in April 2012, is already subject to serious disrepair. It shows as much disrepair as the Portsmouth to Hatton Garden road rehabilitated since 1986! Moreover, it probably sustained the greatest impact from Tropical Erika, including the washing away of three (3) major river crossings, several culverts and retaining walls, possibly costing over EC$50M.

6. The National Stadium (opened on October 24, 2007) – No local contractor was involved in its design or management. It was the only institutional structure that suffered damage from a freak storm during the 2010 WCMF. The Government recently spent almost EC$ 0.5M in repair and restoration work.

7. The China-Dominica Friendship Bridge – No local contractor was involved in its design or management. It is a flood risk to Roseau, including the new market, Bay Front and many businesses. In fact, it may have contributed to much of the flooding in Roseau during Erika.

The Rosalie to Castle Bruce link still remains incomplete after many years of in activity.

We would like Minister Tonge to point out as many as three projects locally whose fate was half as serious as any of the above as a result of poor quality output, unacceptable delays, or cost overruns that were wholly attributable to local contractors, and to name these contractors.

While the Ministry of Works is now battling with the failure of the temporary crossing over the Macoucherie River, its design, procurement and construction was probably not managed by local businesses. In fact, we believe that local businesses could have designed and reconstructed all three West Coast Highway crossings since Tropical Storm Erika if we were given the opportunity, and for possibly not much more than the West Bridge Project. In fact, there has been proposal from local businesses for these works, but it is reserved for others.

4 WHAT HAS THE CURRENT ADMINISTRATION DONE TO ELEVATE THE CONSTRUCTION SECTOR?

If Mr Tonge is so concerned about local businesses, it would be fitting to give an account of what the current administration has done to elevate local businesses in a sustainable way. The Construction Sector has attempted several collaborative efforts with the Government of Dominica. We fear that the administrative wisdom of Mr Tonge and his colleagues may not allow them to separate the differences between government and private sector organisations from developmental opportunities that could be harnessed from collaboration between the two for the sake of the country. It appears that to work with government, a private sector organisation has to accept as good all government actions and never seek to challenge it on any issue.

The lack of traction in developing and furthering technical education and competence in the local private sector is exemplified by the failure of the public sector to continue the collaboration with the Construction Sector and build on the successful implementation of a pilot project of CVQ PLAR programme of obtaining certification of competence for current construction sector employees.

The failure of government to include in the agreement for the construction of the Kempinski Hotel provisions for engagement of local businesses as subcontractors, and the non response to requests by the Construction Sector to assist it in negotiating such working arrangements and competency training opportunities with Range Development Ltd, speaks volumes of government concern about local business.

Given that small housing contractors and artisans form the largest portion of the local contractors, the failure of the government to respond adequately to the development of a framework of cooperation with the Construction Sector in providing housing is a clear indication of the esteem the administration has for the private sector. It is truly most amazing when one considers that the Construction Sector responded to a challenge by the administration to collaborate with government on housing. (PM challenges private sector on housing, Dominica News Online, 3rd June 2015 – http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/business/pm-challenges-private-sector-on-housing).

Given the government’s profession that the CBI is the most importance source of revenue for the country, Mr Tonge would have shown some level of credibility in his attestation that “I fully support the private sector” if he championed the need to ensure that the benefits of the CBI programme trickle meaningfully into the sector. He would call for transparent programmes that require mandatory contracting and subcontracting to local enterprises under projects and programmes financed under agreement with the Government of Dominica by the CBI.

5 MR TONGE COMES FROM PRIVATE SECTOR!

It is rather shocking that such statements could have emanated from within a man who left the private sector as president of the DAIC in 2014!

Further Mr Tongue seems to have forgotten, and shows a high level of ingratitude towards, the many local enterprises, including local contractors, who support his family business in their procurement of insurances, bonds and other financial services. The fact that Mr Tonge’s family business has grown to the point of establishing regional offices is a testament to its support by local businesses.

Was it just a spur of the moment madness, or was it a situation that the child repeats what is heard repeatedly in the house?

Yet, unlike a former minister of Labour on a similar radio show in 2010, we are not calling for the boycott of Mr Tonge’s family business. Rather we are asking our local contractors and the whole local private sector to continue their patronage of the family business in no less measure than they have been doing. We must support our own even if our government does not; even if our government seeks to side-line and to discredit local business.

Probably Mr Tonge’s Family business may post a genuine apology to the local private sector for the unfortunate statements emanating from Senator Tonge and highlight the good of our efforts.