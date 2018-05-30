Paix Bouche Constituency gets $1.9-million for housing repairsDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 at 11:29 AM
Three checks, totaling $1.9-million, were on Tuesday presented to the Paix Bouche, Calibishie, and Bense-Anse de Mai-Anse Soldat village councils for home repairs in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
The Paix Bouche Village Council received $640,800 and will benefit 83 residents; the Calibishie Village Council received $972,000 which will benefit 92 villagers, while the Bense-Anse de Mai-Anse Soldat Village Council received $303,500 to benefit 35 members of the communities.
“As you would know that 95 percent of the housing stock in the entire country was impacted by Hurricane Maria,” Roslyn Paul, MP for the Paix Bouche Constituency said. “And the communities of Paix Bouche, Bense Anse de Mai, Anse Soldat, Calibishie, no less, we had our fair share. We were devastated just like every community in Dominica, particularly in housing.”
She added that close to $1-million has already used to address housing issues in the constituency.
“We have already disbursed just under $1-million between February and now that benefited 91 persons across the three communities,” she stated. “So work in ongoing. I also would want to thank the contractors because some of our contractors are working very quickly, particularly those who for a reasonable price have put up homes for the vulnerable people, the displaced senior people particularly.”
Paul said housing continues to be a priority for the government of Dominica.
“We need to ensure that we put people back under their roof, to ensure that they are secure, they are safe, that we can get rid of the tarpaulins, we can get rid of the temporary roofs that were put on, some of them are still leaking…” she stated.
She added that the Paix Bouche Constituency will be benefiting from the 1,000 homes promised by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
This is the worst mistake ever. I see only people tied to the ruling political party getting funds disburse to them. Some of those people in the picture look like they have no place in managing hence being in charge of the disbursement of monies on that level. Measures need to be place to have qualified people over seeing this process and making sure it is used towards the better good/intent. What happen to China, all the association Dominica has gained with them why arent they on the ground restoring the infrastructure of the country. It saddens my heart to see this foolishness
Sister Alicia, who helped found the Credit Union movement in Dominica, had a motto which said, ” Where there is no vision, then the people perish” or words to that effect.
My main criticism of Skerrit’s Government, is that they have no vision of where they want Dominica to be in say, 2 years, 5 years and 10 years hence.
No one can fault Skerrit for laziness. He was the first man up after being rescued at his home. I listened ton him that night in September 2017. He went out and sought foreign aid. He tried to encourage the people with speeches to be neighbourly etc.
What he lacks is a vision to refloat the economy, with the country exporting more agricultural products and bringing the people prosperity.
The drain on the treasury cannot continue. Money for capital projects cannot be used to pay revenue expenditure.
Dominica needs self sufficiency in food. Then it needs to generate a surplus for export. We needs boats to export and fish, and to facilitate transport…
Mr Skerrit would have been dammed if he did not, just as he is being dammed by giving the money. I do not support any political party. This is possibly the fairest way to distribute the cash.
My main criticism is that that, what we should be trying to do, is to make the country as a whole more self sufficient in terms of feeding itself without any imports. To that end Mr Skerrit might be advised to take a trip to Rwanda, and see what Paul Kigali is doing. He is encouraging animal husbandry. Poultry, Sheep etc,
If we can make each and every Dominican family, self sufficient in Meat, Milk, Chicken and lamb and Pork, then at the next hurricane, we will not need so many “supplies”. Self sufficiency breeds resilience in people, and resilience breeds prosperity.
If you are listening Mr Skerrit, you would do well to look around at your peers in Africa, China and India. We can still make a success of this disaster. Have a plan man, for self sufficiency. Then build river and sea…
That is about 7700, 10k, and about 8k per resident in Paixbouch, Calibishi, and bense respectively. Some people going get some pocket change for the summer. 3 months to go before peack storm season lets see what measures are used to ensure money was for purposes intended.