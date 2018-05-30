Three checks, totaling $1.9-million, were on Tuesday presented to the Paix Bouche, Calibishie, and Bense-Anse de Mai-Anse Soldat village councils for home repairs in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The Paix Bouche Village Council received $640,800 and will benefit 83 residents; the Calibishie Village Council received $972,000 which will benefit 92 villagers, while the Bense-Anse de Mai-Anse Soldat Village Council received $303,500 to benefit 35 members of the communities.

“As you would know that 95 percent of the housing stock in the entire country was impacted by Hurricane Maria,” Roslyn Paul, MP for the Paix Bouche Constituency said. “And the communities of Paix Bouche, Bense Anse de Mai, Anse Soldat, Calibishie, no less, we had our fair share. We were devastated just like every community in Dominica, particularly in housing.”

She added that close to $1-million has already used to address housing issues in the constituency.

“We have already disbursed just under $1-million between February and now that benefited 91 persons across the three communities,” she stated. “So work in ongoing. I also would want to thank the contractors because some of our contractors are working very quickly, particularly those who for a reasonable price have put up homes for the vulnerable people, the displaced senior people particularly.”

Paul said housing continues to be a priority for the government of Dominica.

“We need to ensure that we put people back under their roof, to ensure that they are secure, they are safe, that we can get rid of the tarpaulins, we can get rid of the temporary roofs that were put on, some of them are still leaking…” she stated.

She added that the Paix Bouche Constituency will be benefiting from the 1,000 homes promised by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.