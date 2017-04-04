It was an exciting and indeed ‘Kweyole’ night in the northern cultural village of Paix Bouche on Saturday April 1, 2017 or ‘Poisson d’avril’ day with a Creole Spelling Competition, organized by the Paix Bouche Parent Teachers Association executive.

The event had gotten much support and promotion from DBS ‘Esperience Kweyole’ and Mr. Felix Henderson.

It commenced at 7:00 pm at the Paix Bouche Primary School with five villagers/parents participants all groomed in uniforms from schools in Dominica.

The participants included Mr. Alexis George, Miss Delarie Joseph, Mrs. Hermina John, Mrs. Rose Remy and Mr. Frederick Paul. The participants were given a list of one hundred Creole vocabulary, alongside the spelling competition rules, similar to that of the national schools Creole spelling competition and were given two months to prepare.

The event was moderated by Miss Magalie Celestine a French Teacher/Local CXC Registrar and participants were to spell ten Creole vocabulary respectively in two rounds.

Cultural entertainment came from the Paix Bouche Primary School choir and Frampton Etienne in Creole song respectively and drumming ensemble by the newly formed Paix Bouche Primary School young drummers.

The enthusiastic crowd kept growing, as Mr. Frederick Paul spelled all his words and included every ‘accent grave or acute’. His Creole vocabulary was indeed phenomenal and his numerous Adventist supporters cheered on at the event. He undoubtedly emerged as the winner of the event and was as proud as a peacock.

All participants were presented with a participation certificate and the three top performers received a trophy, along with a financial contribution by P.T.A President Mrs. Merle George.

Much support from the villagers/ business persons such as Aunty Grace Kitchen, Parliamentary Representative Ms Paul, Springfield Trading, Avie’s Ville Inc, LaFalaise, Ross University and Mapau Entertainment. Eats and drinks were also on sale as fundraising by the P.T.A Executive.

The Paix Bouche P.T.A executive hopes to make the Creole spelling competition an annual event in order to further connect the villagers/parents with the school and promote the Creole language.

The Paix Bouche Primary School has won the Creole spelling Bee competition for several years.