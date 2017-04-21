Panel Discussion on the Dominica Economy planned for Fort Young Hotel – this Friday Evening

As something of a “precursor/ build-up” to the major consultation on the country’s ability to pay higher salaries – with or without CBI funding – a special panel discussion for the public on the general subject of the Dominica economy has been arranged for Friday 21st April at 7:00 pm at the Fort Young Hotel. The general public is invited.

The panel (see below) includes Economists, Labour experts, and Business persons. Dubbed “The State of the Dominica Economy and a Prognosis for the Future” ” the table panel will draw particular reference to recent IMF and World Bank Reports, as well as other aspects involved, directly and indirectly, in the sometimes complex issue of salary negotiations.

The discussion is open to the general public, and is likely to spark lively debate given recent public pronouncements of the government and the unions representing its employees.

Panelists are:

Credit Union League Manager –

Mr P. Belfied (Chairperson)

Labour Commissioner (Mr. M. Leblanc)

Employers Federation Executive

Joshua Francis

Parry Bellot

Kurtis Augustus

Norman Rolle